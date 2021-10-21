Concussions: an English study finds long-term consequences

Managing Director of the Drake Foundation, England, Lauren Pulling is sounding the alarm bells about the long-term consequences of repeated shocks to the head: “We are concerned about the risks to brain health, as are parents and amateur gamers. Without urgent action, we could see players drop out at all levels ”, she declared, in remarks reported by our English colleagues from the BBC.
While there appears to be no link between concussions, career length and cognitive function among elite male rugby players over 50, the trend among those over 75 suggests a link. more concrete between the number of injuries received to the head and an increased risk of serious sequelae such as Alzheimer’s disease.
Based on the testimony of football coaches who knowingly ignored these health instructions, especially about the head game, Lauren Pulling insists on the need to make certain recommendations mandatory, and in particular a drastic limitation of the number of shocks: “We don’t have modern gaming comparable data, so we don’t have the full picture. But we do know that players are generally heavier, stronger, and faster, so there is more force exerted on the brain during head impacts. “
The Drake Foundation is a non-profit association launched in 2014, which works on the impact of head injuries in contact sports and on the well-being of its athletes. On the strength of its expertise, it now advises limiting the number of replacements and the intensity of the impacts.
His study, titled BRAIN, evaluated nearly 150 former elite rugby players. No worsening of cognitive function was observed in the under 75 age group, but 29% of those over 75, who had suffered at least three rugby-related concussions, had significantly impaired cognitive function, including memory loss. The results also indicate changes in the clinical management of older former rugby players as well as former participants of other contact sports.
In September, World Rugby introduced guidelines recommending that training with actual engagement be limited to 15 minutes per week. Contacted by the BBC, the institution that governs world rugby said: “Rugby is a global family that cares deeply about its sport. World Rugby also welcomes the continued research and consideration that informs and sustains the positive momentum generated by the recently launched six-point strategy to cement rugby as the most progressive sport on player well-being. “