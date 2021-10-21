Coralie Dubost, LREM MP, and her companion attacked and robbed in the street

National Assembly LREM deputy Coralie Dubost and her companion attacked and robbed in the street

MISCELLANEOUS FACTS – MP LREM Coralie Dubost and her companion were victims of a “robbery with violence” in the evening of Tuesday to Wednesday, October 20, report BFMTV and franceinfo from judicial sources this Thursday.





The facts took place in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, as the couple were leaving a restaurant. Coralie Dubost and her companion were physically assaulted by several individuals who got hold of the couple’s watch and money – 2,000 euros in cash, according to BFMTV.

A bag containing an access badge to the National Assembly was also stolen, according to the continuous news channel.

An investigation for “theft with violence” was opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office. According to Midi-Free, the deputy was taken care of Wednesday morning by the doctor of the National Assembly, before ensuring most of her planned commitments.

Coralie Dubost has not yet spoken publicly on this affair and it is not known at this stage whether the aggression was motivated by her political role.

