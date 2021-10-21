Coronavirus causes ghost vessels to appear in the brain

For the first time, researchers are highlighting a direct and dreadful effect of SARS-CoV-2 on brain function. From its own genetic material, it makes the endothelial cells it infects make molecular scissors, transforming blood vessels into “ghost” vessels. What are the consequences of this cell death on the irrigation of the brain?

You will also be interested

[EN VIDÉO] 3D brain produced using 3D MR imaging Using the new 3D MRI software, a 3D animation can be created from an MRI image. The vivid detail of these animated amplified movements can help identify abnormalities, such as those caused by blockages of spinal fluids, including blood and cerebrospinal fluid in the brain.

Many researchers are currently mobilized to increase knowledge relating to the virus of SARS-CoV-2, for better management of infected patients, but also to try to predict the future consequences of an infection on health. As part of an international collaboration, researchers from Inserm, the University, the CHU and the Institut Pasteur de Lille, within the “Lille neuroscience & cognition “, And colleagues from the CNRS, identify for the first time a direct effect of SARS-CoV-2 on blood vessels of the brain.

Certain cells, the cerebrovascular endothelial cells, essential components of the blood brain barrier which protects the brain, are affected by a phenomenon of cell death. These results, which are the subject of a publication in the journal Nature Neuroscience, particularly ask about the long-term consequences of the disease.

Blood vessels are made up of endothelial cells. Among them are the vascular endothelial cells of the brain that make up the blood-brain barrier (BBB). The main function of the BBB is to isolate the central nervous system circulation, thus preventing foreign substances or molecules potentially toxic enter the brain and spinal cord, while allowing the transfer of essential nutrients to their activity. Participating in this effort, the vascular endothelial cells of the brain therefore play an essential role in the good blood supply to the brain and their survival is essential to its proper functioning.





How do molecular scissors cause endothelial cell death?

As part of an international collaboration funded by the European Research Council, the study authors focused on vascular endothelial cells in the brain and the consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection on their functioning. Thanks to preclinical study models but also by studying the cortex of patients who died from SARS-CoV-2 infection, the researchers show that the infection would lead to the death of endothelial cells in the brain, which would give rise to the appearance of “ghost vessels” in the brain, c ‘that is, empty tubes, without endothelial cells. As a result, these cells essential could no longer perform their function at the level of blood brain barrier.

How does this endothelial cell death occur? What are the mechanisms involved? Using state-of-the-art techniques – such as transgenesis, sequencing ofRNA in a single cell, the spectrometry of mass and super-resolution microscopy – the team found that SARS-CoV-2 is making, from its own genetic material, from molecular scissors by the endothelial cells it infects. These scissors will cut a protein called Nemo, essential for the survival of endothelial cells, which will therefore die.

What consequences for the functioning of the brain?

According to scientists, the death of vascular endothelial cells in the brain can have two major consequences:

a temporary rupture of the blood-brain barrier causing micro-hemorrhages in areas where blood is not supposed to access freely.

hypoperfusion of certain areas of the brain (due to the presence of non-functioning phantom vessels), i.e. a decrease in blood debit blood that can lead to death of patients in the most serious cases.

However, the study reveals that the situation would be reversible. In addition, scientists are wondering about the long-term consequences of this phase of vulnerability during which the brain of patients is less irrigated. According to them, even if this hypothesis remains to be verified, this window time may predispose some people who have contracted the disease to develop cognitive disorders, neurodegenerative, even dementias.

” This awareness of the gravity infection with SARS-CoV-2 and its consequences for the proper functioning of our brain is essential to allow the best possible care of patients who have been infected in the years to come », Concludes Vincent Prévot, research director at Inserm.