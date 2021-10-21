Couple go to cooking pot at their wedding ceremony during the floods

An Indian couple boarded a funny carriage to go to their wedding on Monday. The ceremony was indeed maintained despite the deadly floods that have affected the country since mid-October.

The 26-year-old man and his 22-year-old future wife went from their home to the temple, located in the district of Alappuzha (State of Kerala), in … a cauldron, reports Slate. The bride and groom could count on locals to guide the tank while walking in the water and bring them to the place of the wedding, specifies the HuffPost.





A limited number of guests

“We didn’t know there would be so much water,” said the groom, surprised by the extent of the flooding. We tried to get a boat, but we couldn’t get one. The bride, she confirmed her amused surprise to see the happiest day of her life unfold like this. “It turned out to be a wedding I wasn’t expecting at all,” she told local media.

In the end, the ceremony went well, with a limited number of guests since there were less than ten to attend the wedding. In northern India, at least 41 people have lost their lives due to flooding and landslides, according to a report drawn up on Tuesday. The army and the national navy were called in to help the inhabitants.