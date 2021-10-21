Covid-19: 129,000 caregivers would not be vaccinated

Banned from practicing their profession since September 15 in the event of refusal of vaccination against Covid-19, many doctors and caregivers have still not taken the plunge to this day. Sanctions have been taken against the refractory but their number is significant, suggesting future suspensions of positions.

Of the 2.2 million health professionals affected by the vaccination obligation, approximately 129,000 people would not have received the slightest dose of vaccine against the coronavirus, according to information revealed this Wednesday, October 20 by Le Parisien, taking up the data. of the Directorate General of Health communicated on October 6.

However, only 15,000 of them are now suspended according to the Ministry of Health. A figure which suggests that the unvaccinated are covered by their establishment or that they are on leave, or even on sick leave.

The number of suspensions concerning the staff of health establishments should therefore increase considerably in the coming days.





High but disparate vaccination coverage

Despite this data considered alarming, the medical sector is the one that benefits from the best vaccination coverage, with statistics far superior to the rest of the population. According to Public Health France, 96.3% of liberal workers and 91.5% of nursing staff in nursing homes and long-term care units (USLD) received at least one dose on October 18, against 88.2% of French population aged 12 and over.

However, the data are geographically variable, like the overseas departments and regions, where the vaccination rate is much lower.

In Guyana and the Antilles, a little more than 75% of the liberal ones are vaccinated. A statistic that is weakening in Martinique, with less than one in two healthcare professionals in nursing homes and USLDs.