Covid-19 and flu: what are you at risk if you contract them at the same time and how to avoid any danger?

The flu vaccination campaign begins this Friday, October 22. It is advisable to take the vaccine at the same time as the third dose against Covid-19 if you are among those affected. How dangerous are you if you catch both viruses at the same time?

According to the British Health Security Agency (UKHSA), people who catch the flu and Covid-19 at the same time are “twice as likely to die”. “I think next winter is uncertain,” said Dr. Jenny Harries, director of the UKHSA, at the microphone of Sky News. “This is not a prediction, it is uncertain. But we do know that influenza cases were at their lowest last year, so immunity and strain are more random,” a- she explained.

According to Jenny Harries, who says that “in the past five years, around 11,000 people have died of the flu,” the disease could have several different strains this year. And the circulation of these flu variants coupled with that of Covid-19 could be fatal for thousands of people: “There are always risks of catching both [maladies]. And if that happens to you, preliminary data indicates that you are twice as likely to die as if you just contract Covid-19. “





The recommended double vaccination

To avoid this, double vaccination is recommended by health authorities. “To ensure a high level of protection for the most vulnerable populations”, explains the Directorate General of Health, relayed by La Dépêche. It is even “a major public health issue” for the DGS. One injection can be given in one arm, the second injection in the other arm.

Soon a flu and Covid-19 vaccine? Can we one day imagine an effective vaccine against both Covid-19 and the flu? The American biotechnology firm Novavax is already working on it. She had announced the first positive results on ferrets and hamsters last May. This so-called “subunit” vaccine is based on proteins that trigger an immune response, without viruses. The first tests on humans are announced by the end of the year. Novavax will make a presentation at the World Vaccine Congress this week in Barcelona.

If you choose not to have both vaccines at the same time, no minimum time is required between the two influenza / Covid-19 injections.