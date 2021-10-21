Covid-19: despite soaring cases, British government refuses to reinstate restrictions

HEALTH CRISIS – Our British neighbors have recorded more than 45,000 daily infections in recent days, but the country’s authorities are refusing for the moment to tighten the screw.

The British government is turning a deaf ear. He rejected on Wednesday the growing calls to reinstate anti-Covid restrictions such as the indoor mask in the face of the surge in contamination, preferring as it is to focus on vaccination and new treatments. The number of new cases on Wednesday approached 50,000 for the second time this week and the Minister of Health Sajid Javid estimated that this figure could reach 100,000. The total death toll has exceeded 139,000, the second in Europe after Russia.

A confederation of public health professionals called for measures “immediate” while the rate of contamination is among the worst in the world, raising fears of congestion in hospitals. Under pressure, the Minister of Health warned in front of the press that the cases “could reach 100,000 a day” and recognized that the pressure was increasing on hospitals with nearly 1,000 admissions per day of patients with Covid-19. However, “we do not intend to implement our plan B” which provides for a possible return of the mask indoors, encouragement for teleworking or even health passes, he said. He repeated that the vaccination remained “the first line of defense”, ensuring that the government “is prepared for all eventualities” and “will not hesitate to act” if the trend became “unsustainable” for hospitals.

A low vaccination rate among minors

Boris Johnson’s government lifted most of the anti-Covid restrictions in England on July 19 after a long winter lockdown. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, competent in health issues, continue to impose the wearing of masks indoors. This very liberal policy is one of the hypotheses put forward to explain the current degradation, which mainly affects adolescents and young adults. Also cited are the low vaccination rate of minors and a sluggish recall campaign for the elderly, who received their first doses very early and see their immunity worsened. As it stands, the government intends to accelerate the recall campaign and convince young people to get vaccinated. He also announced on Wednesday an agreement for the purchase of thousands of doses of new antiviral treatments from Merck and Pfizer laboratories for the most vulnerable, whose approval is expected in the coming weeks. But in the medical community, concern is mounting.

“We are already in a situation where things are likely to deteriorate in two or three weeks. That is why we must act immediately.”Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation of many public health organizations, said Wednesday morning on Sky News. Without measure, he insisted, the pressure will increase on the health system as winter approaches, a period already generally tense for hospitals. The number of cases is already approaching the level of the violent wave that hit the United Kingdom last winter, leading to long months of confinement imposed by a Boris Johnson who was initially very reluctant. For now, the number of hospitalized patients remains well below the January level (less than 8,000 against nearly 40,000), as the number of deaths (nearly 140 per day against more than 1,000). But the trend is deteriorating. Health authorities are also monitoring a new subvariant (AY4.2) of the highly contagious Delta spreading in the UK. “There is no reason to believe at this stage that he poses a greater risk”, assured the Minister of Health.

