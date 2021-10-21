Covid-19: should children aged 5 to 11 be vaccinated in France?

NEW STAGE – 49.5 million French people are vaccinated today, but this is not yet the case for children aged 5-11. Therefore, and while the United States is preparing to take the plunge, the question of such a provision in France arises.

As the United States prepares to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11, will France do so? For this age group, Pfizer has divided the vaccine dosage by three. Sufficient, ensures the laboratory to ensure an immune response comparable to that of 16-25 years. But the pack could hurt with regard to the sample of 2,200 children on which Pfizer carried out its test. “The first data that we have appear to be of good quality, but the number of patients is not sufficient to detect a rare side effect”, specifies for the 20H of TF1, in the video at the top of this article, Professor Robert Cohen, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at the intercommunal hospital of Créteil (Val-de-Marne).

The other question to ask is that of the usefulness of the vaccine in the youngest. The five million children in France develop between 5 and 10 times less severe forms of Covid-19 than young Americans. The urgency is therefore not the same, but the interest is not zero for all that. “The objective of vaccinating more widely, and especially children, is to provide this group immunity which, today, seems increasingly difficult to achieve because we realize that it is probably necessary to vaccinate at minus 90% of the population “, analyzes Dr Benjamin Davido, infectious disease specialist at Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Garches (Hauts-de-Seine).

The United States is ready to vaccinate 5-11 year olds

The European Medicines Agency is not expected to comment before mid-November on the Pfizer study. France will decide in the wake of a possible vaccination of 5-11 year olds. In the United States, the High Authority of Health will not rule until Tuesday, October 26 on the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11, but the White House did not wait for this green light to prepare, announcing that the country “will be ready to start injections within days of a final recommendation”.

Public Health Administrator at the White House, Dr Vivek Murthy even detailed the process that the authorities plan to apply: “We will work with schools to send letters to parents, we will involve doctors and health centers.” From the first week, 15 million doses will be shipped across all countries. The 28 million eligible children are expected to be fully immunized by Christmas.

