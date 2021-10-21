Covid-19 – The 3rd dose of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine 96% effective against the virus, the laboratories announce

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNtech are announcing the first results of a phase 3 trial on the Cominarty vaccine on Thursday.



The American group Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE on Thursday published data from a phase III trial showing that a booster dose of their anti-COVID-19 vaccine is 95.6% effective against the virus, including against the Delta variant.

The study, which had 10,000 participants over the age of 16 with a median age of 53, also found that the booster dose had a favorable safety profile.

Pfizer previously reported that the effectiveness of its two-dose vaccine worsened over time, backing it up with a study that showed the vaccine’s effectiveness dropped from 96% to 84% four months after administration of a vaccine. second dose. Some countries, including France, have already launched recall campaigns.





11 months apart

According to the group, during the study, the median time between the administration of the second dose and the booster or placebo was approximately 11 months. There were only five cases of COVID-19 identified in the group of individuals who received the booster shot, compared to 109 in the group given the placebo.

“These results demonstrate once again the benefits of the vaccine booster in keeping people well protected against this disease,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

The companies said they would submit the detailed study results for peer-reviewed publication as soon as possible to the U.S. Health Authority (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as well as to d ‘other regulatory bodies.

The American and European health authorities have already authorized the administration of a booster dose for the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech as well as for the Spikevax vaccine from Moderna for patients with compromised immune systems.