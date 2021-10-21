Covid-19: the text of the law on the extension of the health pass is adopted by the deputies

the essential

The deputies adopted, with one vote, the text of the law opening the possibility of extending the health pass until July 31. This extension will be carried out “if the health situation requires it”.

This Wednesday, October 20, the deputies voted for article 2 of the law on health vigilance. The text passed narrowly, with 74 votes for 73 against, and allows the executive to confirm the extension of the health pass until July 31, 2022, in the event that the health situation does not improve. .

“Blank check” in a “state of exception” which has become “the norm”: all the oppositions contest this deadline of July 31. At the end of often electric debates, the Assembly therefore gave the first green light to the bill.





At the start of the debates on this “health vigilance” on Tuesday, Olivier Véran called “not to disarm us even though the virus would show signs of weakness, to remain vigilant, actors, active so as not to leave the slightest taken to the virus “.

“If the situation requires”, the law will allow the health pass to be maintained until July 31, 2022, or to “trigger a state of emergency” specified the minister. “The prospect of lightening the pass” is still in effect, it will be “examined in mid-November”.

Vaccination situation of pupils

The Assembly also adopted a government amendment concerning knowledge of the vaccination status of pupils by school directors or secondary school principals.

The measure aims to “facilitate the organization of screening and vaccination campaigns and to organize teaching conditions to prevent the risk of spreading the virus” and therefore ultimately class closures.

“You are opening an unthinkable breach in a secret (medical at school, editor’s note) which must be kept,” blasted LR Philippe Gosselin in unison with the other oppositions.