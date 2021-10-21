Covid-19: with the rise in contamination, should we fear a fifth wave?

the essential

On the decline since mid-August, cases of Covid have been on the rise again for a few days in France. Should we fear a new wave, however? La Dépêche du Midi takes stock.

Is the Covid-19 epidemic on the way again in France? Even if it is too early to tell, certain indicators call for vigilance. Indeed, in continuous decline since August 15, the number of cases of Covid-19 infection is increasing again: 10% more compared to last week according to Covid Tracker.

Likewise, the incidence rate of Covid-19 (number of cases over a week per 100,000 inhabitants) has started to rise again. According to figures from Public Health France, on October 19, there were 48 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants on average in France, against 43 in the first week of October. The alert threshold, set at 50 cases per 100,000, is certainly not exceeded, but the limit is approaching dangerously. About twenty metropolitan departments have also crossed this bar. The Bouches-du-Rhône even returned above 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

At the national level, Public Health France also notes an increase in the R-effective (the reproduction rate of the virus) for three consecutive weeks (from 0.72 to 0.89) which testifies “to an increase in the circulation of the virus in the population “.





Around the world, the situation also seems to be getting worse. In the United Kingdom, sanitary meters are panicking, with an average of 40,000 daily contaminations linked to Covid-19. Faced with this increase in cases, a British public health service official on Wednesday called on the government to reinstate new restrictions. For its part, Latvia made the decision on Monday to put in place a new containment, lasting almost a month, due to the resurgence of the pandemic in the country and the low vaccination rate. Likewise, the city of Moscow announced health restrictions on Tuesday, the first since the summer.

The number of hospitalizations stable

However, in France, the figures do not yet worry specialists. The number of cases remains relatively low, with less than 5,000 daily infections on average. Note, however, that these data may be slightly underestimated compared to reality, due to the end of free tests since October 15.

Regarding the number of severe forms of the disease, the tendency is to slow down or even stagnate. Fewer than 200 people are hospitalized per day due to Covid-19, a number similar to the previous week. Among them, less than 50 people were admitted to critical care, a figure approaching last week. The number of deaths is also stagnating, around thirty.

Finally, in several departments the incidence rate is very low: Cantal, Vosges or Manche are less than 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Another reason for optimism: more than 50 million French people have received a first dose of vaccine and more than 49 million are fully vaccinated (73% of the total population). In addition, the injection of a booster dose for the most fragile people and people aged 65 and over is now possible.

In its latest models, published on October 8, the Institut Pasteur displays “cautious optimism”. Regarding the efficacy of vaccines and the impact of the Delta variant, the Institute hypothesizes that vaccination reduces the risk of hospitalization by 95%. If the current measures and behaviors are maintained, he therefore does not expect a “significant resumption of the epidemic, even when taking into account the cooling of temperatures”.