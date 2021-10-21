Covid: England does without new restrictions despite soaring contamination

Posted on Oct 20, 2021 8:36 PMUpdated Oct 20, 2021, 8:37 PM

It is still not time for “plan B” in England, despite the recent surge in the number of contaminations. The British government on Wednesday rejected calls to introduce new restrictions, as the country has recorded more than 40,000 cases daily for more than a week. “We are not going to implement plan B but we are remaining vigilant,” Health Minister Sajid Javid told a press conference in Downing Street.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had indicated in September that the country could reintroduce measures such as the compulsory mask in closed places or the health pass in the event of an increase in hospitalizations. That time has not yet come, although Sajid Javid has acknowledged that the number of daily cases may soon exceed 100,000. “This pandemic is not over. The link between contamination and hospitalization is reduced thanks to the vaccine, but it is not broken, ”he warned.

High contamination in young people

The UK recorded 49,139 cases on Wednesday, posting a 7-day average up 17%. A level much higher than that observed among its neighbors, where restrictive measures have been maintained. The hospitalization curve starts to rise again (+ 11%). Contaminations are particularly high among young people, especially 10-14 year olds where the incidence exceeds 1,500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Since the beginning of October, the incidence has been increasing rapidly among 30-50 year olds, with the risk that the virus will then spread to older people.





On Wednesday, the British government received several alerts from scientists, including the boss of the NHS Confederation who represents employers in the health system. “We know the situation is going to get worse,” he told “Sky News”, recommending that “people wear masks, avoid unnecessary indoor gatherings, and work from their homes though. possible ”.

Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson of Imperial College sees a risk that immunity will start to wane in the population that has been vaccinated one to two months ahead of the rest of Europe. “It is important that we speed up the third dose program,” he said.

Vaccination is stalling

While the UK had taken a lead on vaccination earlier this year, the campaign has stalled since this summer. The vaccination of adolescents has been delayed, so much so that only 30% of 12-17 year olds have received a first dose, compared to 60% to 80% in Italy, France or Spain.

To accelerate, Sajid Javid announced that young people could be vaccinated in their health center, and no longer only in their school. Regarding the third dose for the most vulnerable, he invited all eligible people to make an appointment. “We have the doses, we only need the arms to inject them,” he repeated several times.

While the wearing of the mask has been abandoned by a majority of the English, the minister has so far ruled out making it compulsory again. “We are counting on the responsibility of people to follow this recommendation,” he said, while he himself was not wearing a mask at this press conference, just like his Conservative colleagues in Parliament on Wednesday.