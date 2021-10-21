Cristiano Ronaldo’s alien stats

What follows after this advertisement

Beyond the victory and the new “rescue” at the end of the match of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United once again was able to admire the monster that was the Portuguese in the competition he prefers the most: the League of champions. During the third day of the group stage against Atalanta (3-2), the former Real Madrid striker again placed a furious head butt in the 81st minute to offer the victory to his family. This goal caused a cascade of mind-blowing numbers in favor of the Portuguese. Here they are: 137th goal in 179 Champions League matches, first player to score a goal against at least 38 different teams in the Champions League (a record), 25th goal of CR7 in C1 (140th in this part of the body throughout his career). It was also Cristiano Ronaldo’s 300th game with the Manchester United shirt. He is the 60th player to achieve this in Red Devils history. Indeed, the Portuguese is already at 6 goals this season in 9 appearances and each of his goals with the shirt of MU was scored while the English club were led or in a position to draw. The monster earns points for each hit!





Chelsea faces injuries

Despite the 4-0 victory against Swedish club Malmö last night on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, Chelsea did not have a 100% satisfactory evening. Indeed, the Blues lost two attackers to injury during this meeting. The first is the Belgian, Romelu Lukaku, hit in the ankle. While the German, Timo Werner, would have sensed an ischium alert. “Romelu’s ankle has turned, and it’s a muscle injury to the hamstrings for Timo, so I think they will be unavailable for a few days”, said club coach Thomas Tuchel after the meeting at a press conference. To be continued…

Officials of the day

Belgium still leads the FIFA rankings. Despite two defeats in the Nations League Final Four (against France and Italy) in October, the Red Devils remain first in the famous standings ahead of Brazil and France. But the gap is tightening especially for the French, winners of the League of Nations a few days ago. The other official of the day comes from Germany. Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Covid-19 in recent hours despite being fully vaccinated. He was absent yesterday during the meeting in Lisbon against Benfica following a malaise. The latter would have been caused by the Covid therefore.