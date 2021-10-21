Cristiano Ronaldo’s big anger before the crazy comeback

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Evening still rich in emotions for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo, who once again scored his decisive goal to allow the Red Devils to achieve an incredible comeback with a precious victory (3-2) which gives air to the players but also and above all to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the technician who could expect to be heckled in the event of a setback.

CR7 cracked 2-0 for Atalanta

In this high-tension match, Cristiano Ronaldo had the nerves to give the victory to his team at the end of the match. In contrast, CR7 lost those same nerves a bit earlier in the game. While Atalanta Bergamo scored the 2-0 goal by Demiral, the Portuguese did not hide his anger on the lawn of Old Trafford. With his arms in the air, his face dark, Cristiano Ronaldo was even seen throwing something in anger on the Mancunian lawn. A moment of outlet perhaps beneficial in view of the turn that the evening took afterwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo was every Man United fan in angry reaction to second Atalanta goal#MUFC #MUNATA #UCL https://t.co/v1c9rlEs8Q

– talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 20, 2021