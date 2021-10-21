Cyberpunk 2077: Has CD Projekt lost player confidence?

Last night, CD Projekt said the next-gen patches for its last two major projects, The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, will ultimately not arrive in 2021. An announcement that fits into a long list of postponements and disillusions which ended up lastingly affecting the confidence of the players in the Polish studio, however adored until then.

Definitely, CD Projekt is not about to turn the page Cyberpunk 2077 anytime soon. While last Tuesday the organization PEGI (the European video game rating system) listed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5 and Xbox Series for imminent release, CD Projekt put an end to the rumors last night. Thereby, the next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 will not arrive at this end of the year, but respectively in the first quarter and second quarter of 2022. However, at the time of the financial statement of the company last September, it was still question that these versions come out at the end of the year since they were initially planned for a vague launch window set for the second half of 2021. Faced with this umpteenth postponement, players no longer hide their fatigue vis-à-vis this project whose course has been rich in twists and turns these last two years.

From “European Rockstar competitor” to player mistrust

Yet in the not so distant past, many gamers had put CD Projekt RED on a pedestal following the huge critical and popular success of The Witcher 3. With this new project, gamers saw Cyberpunk 2077 as a game as ambitious as Rockstar’s Gran Theft Auto, with an open-world first person in a universe … cyberpunk (of course). Unfortunately, the year 2020 was marked by many disappointments which ended up seriously undermining the confidence that the players placed in the Polish studio, and this, even before the release of the game. three postponements within the same year. Announced for the month of April 2020 during E3 2019, the title is then postponed to September, then to November to finally be entitled to a final deadline which sets the launch date on December 10. And what a launch.

While players can fully accept that postponements are sometimes necessary to deliver the best end product, The release of Cyberpunk 2077 is surely the event that has the most lasting impact on players’ confidence in CD Projekt. While the game is riddled with bugs on PC, the PS5 and Xbox Series that were just released are not yet entitled to specific versions and players must therefore be content to play old-gen versions boosted on consoles. next-gen.

But of course, what most attracted the anger of the players remains especially the quality of the game on PS4 and Xbox One at launch, in particular on the first versions of these machines which one calls FAT. While the quality of the game is passable on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, on the base models of the so-called FAT consoles, the title is difficult to play due to a technique that does not hold water. However, CD Projekt had never previously unveiled these versions. By all these elements, the release of Cyberpunk 2077 was experienced as a real betrayal by many players who still have not digested it today.

As a reminder, Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 FAT at launch, it was this:



2021, the year of redemption … half-hearted

After such a launch which is almost like a textbook case today, CD Projekt has therefore placed its year 2021 under the sign of redemption to resolve the problems of its game as quickly as possible and regain the confidence of the players. However, after a backlash of such magnitude, one is entitled to wonder if the damage has not already been done and that it is not already too late for the studio. Because while a reputation can take years to build, it can also be destroyed in moments, and that’s what seems to be happening here.

Since the launch of the game, each new announcement from CD Projekt is no longer greeted with as much enthusiasm as before from the players, in particular because these famous messages on a yellow background have often been the bearers of bad news like new postponements. Despite this, the developers were determined not to give up and deployed various massive patches throughout the year to solve the problems of their game (the update 1.1 in January, the 1.2 in March then the 1.3 in September). Thanks to these, the game was notably able to return to the PlayStation Store last June after an absence of more than six months since December 18, 2020. But the year 2021 has not been easy for developers, in particular because of a cyberattack that allowed the source codes of the studio’s various games as well as employee data to be freely circulated on the internet. It is also because of this incident that the release of patch 1.2 was delayed.

At the end of the year 2021, if the game has gained in stability on PC, PS5, Xbox Series but also on PS4 Pro and Xbox Series, the situation has not improved much on the so-called FAT consoles which remain versions to be avoided to fully enjoy the experience . In this context, the announcement of the postponement of the next-gen patch for PS5 and Xbox Series is just the latest twist in a long list of disappointments for players who end up being bored by all these disappointments. It remains to be seen whether these next-gen patches will be up to the task (especially several months after their announced release date) so that the developers of CD Projekt can finally move on to the next chapter of Cyberpunk 2077, namely its DLC. Hoping that this story will serve as an example for them so that their next big project (a potential new The Witcher?) Will allow them to regain the confidence of the players.