David Henderson haunted by drama

Tried for having organized the theft in which Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala perished in a crash in January 2019, David Henderson was present this Thursday, on the fourth day of his trial in Wales. Accused of negligence which may have resulted in the crash of the device in which the 28-year-old was traveling to join the Cardiff City club, the 67-year-old testified in Cardiff court claiming to be “Deeply marked” by this disaster, also causing the death of pilot David Ibbotson aged 59. On vacation in Paris when agent William McKay contacted him to ask if he could transport Emiliano Sala to Cardiff, Henderson claimed to have asked Ibbotson for the possibility of making the trip for which the latter was “Immediately said yes”.





What follows after this advertisement

And for good reason, Henderson insisted on recalling that David Ibbotson was a “Experienced pilot”, that his “Intention was to let (Ibbotson) manage” and that the latter “Had taken responsibility for everything related to theft”. But the result was ultimately tragic and Henderson said with emotion, this Thursday, “To have been very, very concerned, really upset” when informed of the disappearance of the plane. Before adding: “I was badly marked. I have a lot of anxiety. Not a day or an hour goes by that I don’t think about it. “ In a report published in March 2020, the British Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) estimated that the pilot had lost control of the aircraft in a maneuver intended to avoid “probably” the deplorable climatic conditions.