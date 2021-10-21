Death of a teenager in his sleep, in Baie-Mahault: result of a rup

The public prosecutor of Pointe-à-Pitre has just communicated the first results of the investigation, following the death of a second-grade student at the “Charles Coeffin” high school, in Baie-Mahault, in his sleep. It may be a ruptured aneurysm, unrelated to the anti-Covid vaccine.

Nadine Fadel

October 21, 2021



On the night of October 12 to 13, 2021, a second-grader, educated at the “Charles Coeffin” high school, died in his sleep, at his home in Baie-Mahault. A drama that caused a stir.

Voices were immediately raised to affirm that this death was due to the vaccine against Covid-19, which the teenager would have received several months previously. A hypothesis put forward without proof.

Informed, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) immediately announced that the young person’s body would be autopsied, to formally identify the causes of death, while at 15, he appeared to be in perfect health.

And, this Thursday, October 21, it is the prosecutor of the Republic of Pointe-à-Pitre, Patrick Desjardins, who has just lifted the veil on this sudden death, in a press release.

The prosecution had, in fact, opened an investigation into the causes of death, entrusted to the gendarmerie brigade of Baie-Mahault.

Here is the conclusion:





At this stage of the investigation, it therefore appears that the death is of natural origin, consequences of a cerebral hemorrhage of the ruptured aneurysm type. Patrick Desjardins, public prosecutor

According to the results of the autopsy, carried out on Monday, October 18, 2021, the young boy’s death was not caused by the intervention of a third party. It is about the “occurrence of a sudden and massive cerebral hemorrhage, beyond all therapeutic resources “, explains the prosecutor.

Further analyzes have been ordered, “in search of intercurrent pathologies“, it is specified. The results will be able to make it possible to specify the causes of the cerebral hemorrhage