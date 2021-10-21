Death of Emiliano Sala: SMS overwhelming the pilot who was to ensure the flight, revealed at trial

The trial concerning the death of the football player in the crash of the plane which carried him from Nantes to Cardiff in 2019 has started. Messages implicating the man accused of organizing the theft have been revealed.

The owner of the small private plane that transported Emiliano Sala assured Wednesday that she had banned the use of the accused pilot, on the third day of the trial of the crash that cost the life of the Argentine footballer in 2019.

The plane’s operator, David Henderson, 67, is being sued in Cardiff court, in Wales, for recklessness or negligence which could have endangered the device in which the 28-year-old was traveling to join the club Cardiff City, where he had just been transferred for 17 million euros.

David Henderson is the man who was to fly the plane.

MAXPPP – Jacob King



He is also accused of attempting to transport a passenger without a valid authorization, a charge to which he pleaded guilty and which will therefore not be debated during the trial which is to last two weeks.





The owner of the plane had banned the pilot

Piper Malibu owner Fay Keely said she sent an email in July 2018, nearly seven months before the crash, to Mr. Henderson urging him to stop using the pilot. David Ibbotson, 59, after two breaches reported by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

She subsequently discovered that Mr. Henderson had nevertheless called on this pilot again in August 2018.

On the day of the crash, “he had to (…) drive himself”, she explained. “I then discovered that he was not available and that he had asked David Ibbotson to fly in his place (…) without my permission”.

On Tuesday, the prosecution blamed David Henderson for prioritizing profitability over safety by taking a pilot he knew was unqualified.

SMS that overwhelm him

On January 21, 2019, when the plane carrying Emiliano Sala crashed in the English Channel, it was David Henderson who was initially supposed to pilot the device.

But busy, he had arranged for David Ibbotson to take his place, knowing that the latter did not have a commercial pilot license, that his qualification for this type of aircraft had expired and that he was not competent to fly at night.

He had also written to the pilot who died in the crash by SMS before the flight: “We both have the opportunity to make money.”

David Henderson after the crash texted several people asking them not to reveal anything for fear of being blamed.

Ibbo crashed the Malibu and killed himself along with the VIP passenger! Sacred disaster.

Then he sent another text message in which we can see his concern: “Ibbo crashed the Malibu and killed himself along with the VIP passenger! What a disaster. There will be an investigation.”

The body of the 28-year-old player, whose disappearance had moved the football world, was found in the carcass of the device more than two weeks after the accident.

His remains were repatriated in February 2019 to Argentina.