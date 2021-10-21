Decapitated man in Bollène: shirtless and haggard, the suspect knocks on a couple who allows their arrest

Before being arrested, the grandson of the man found at home beheaded and eviscerated, knocked on a couple’s window in the middle of the night. The woman immediately notified the gendarmes.

The hunt lasted a few hours. The suspect, the grandson of the decapitated and eviscerated man in Bollène in the Vaucluse was finally arrested this Wednesday, October 20 around 11:30 p.m. about ten kilometers from the scene of the crime in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux in the Drôme according to information from BFMTV.

The 37-year-old actually knocked on a couple’s window around 11 p.m. The man and the woman were very afraid and it is thanks to them that the suspect was able to be arrested, as they confided to the Dauphine Released.

Eyes haggard, the man was hungry and cold

The couple explains that they were watching TV when they heard a knock on the window pane.





“I opened the window to find out who it was and I came face to face with the individual”, explains the man before specifying, “fortunately we had just spoken of the murder of Bollène.”

The man confides that it is his wife who immediately recognized him. “I didn’t recognize him from the photo.”

His eyes were a bit haggard and he was having trouble expressing himself. He was hungry and cold, according to the couple’s testimony.

The man and woman barricaded themselves while waiting for the gendarmes

They very quickly close the window and call the gendarmes.

There, they barricaded themselves while waiting for the soldiers. The suspect will knock on the window again.

Once the gendarmes were there, the man was quickly apprehended and the couple relieved.

A major device had been deployed to get hold of the fleeing man.