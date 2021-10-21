Defense ministers gathered to find another way for the Atlantic Alliance

After the affair of the submarines and especially Afghanistan, NATO is looking for a new path. The thirty defense ministers of the Atlantic Alliance are meeting on Thursday and Friday at NATO headquarters in Brussels with their new “strategic concept” on the distant horizon.

With our correspondent in Brussels, Pierre Benazet

NATO is looking for itself, but the United States, the cornerstone of the alliance, succeeded in placing everyone at odds with the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but also to a lesser extent with their AUKUS alliance and the submarine affair.

For forty years, NATO’s raison d’être was the USSR, then the Balkans, and for twenty years, it was Afghanistan. The Atlantic Alliance now finds itself, as at the beginning of the 1990s, with the need to identify a precise mission and this will in part be the subject of the new “ strategic concept Which must be adopted at the end of June at a summit in Madrid.





It will first have to overcome two events: on the one hand the alliance negotiated on the sly between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, on the other hand the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. Even if the submarine affair mainly concerns France, it is for the European countries within NATO a new manifestation of what the United States is putting its immediate interests above all else, without consulting its allies as they did it for Afghanistan.

The United States must convince the Europeans

The military withdrawal from Afghanistan was precipitated by a US national decision, directly inherited from Donald Trump, when the allies believed this period to be over. This Thursday, the US Minister of Defense, Lloyd Austin, will have to convince his European partners that Joe Biden is firmly resolved to honor his commitments to strengthen the transatlantic link.

The allies are prepared to believe it, but they need express assurances from the United States to move on. The episodes of the last ten days with theexpulsion of Russian diplomats by NATO, then the Kremlin’s decision to retaliate its mission to the Atlantic Allianceclearly indicate that defense against Russia has once again become a NATO priority.

However, it is not certain that US demands for China to be added to the ranks of threats will lead to tangible measures.