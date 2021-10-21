Demon Slayer trailer The Hinokami Chronicles: The Demonic Conclusion of the Infinity Train joins the roster

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, a fighting game adapted from the cult anime, was released on our screens on October 15th. As in many other apps of the genre, this one kept a few fighters in reserve to take them out in a dribble. This is the case of our interested party, introduced through a shattering trailer.

This new character is the demon Akaza, antagonist of the film Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train, whose adventure you can relive here. His future presence in the roster has certainly been confirmed, but we were still waiting for a first video demonstration of his skills and his fighting style. This being done, all that remains is to wait until its release, which does not have the merit of being very clear. In all cases, he will not arrive alone and will be accompanied by the demon Rui, both included in the first of three free updates dedicated to the game.

See the price of the game Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles at Amazon

Akaza and Rui should integrate Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles by the end of October or the beginning of November, without further details.



