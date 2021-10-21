Denis Villeneuve is confident for the future thanks to the European box office

For the American and Chinese release of Dune, Denis Villeneuve confided in the European success of the film and the good momentum for the sequel.

Europe has had the privilege of having access to Dune one month before the United States. A decision that we owe in particular to the fact that the American release of the film is simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, leaving the doors open to illegal downloads. To avoid tainting a large chunk of its income, because of the flaws of a SVoD platform available on a smaller scale (which will only launch in a small part of Europe at the very end of the month), Warner Bros. had the good sense to run out almost all of the European box office beforehand.

As this money is now secure, we have seen that Dune had a good box office, which spread over time without too many losses. A news which must delight Denis Villeneuve, who had to accept not being able to make the two films planned at the same time. Without success, no sequel therefore, and this news worried his fans, who feared that the second part (and the complete adaptation of the novel) would never arrive. But while the US launch of the film began a day early (October 21, 2021 instead of October 22) that the Chinese one will follow (from October 22), Villeneuve seems optimistic enough to receive the green light from Dune: Part II.

Fans watching for the sequel

In an interview with The Playlist, the Quebec director has redone a topo on his film. He spoke about his relationship to the work of Frank Herbert, possible comparisons to the David Lynch film (and Star wars), but above all mentioned the possibility of continuing his saga Dune. It was there that he was able to express his enthusiasm, and more particularly that of the studio in the face of the film’s European success:

“I can’t be sure the sequel will arrive. I agreed that I could only do the first part and wait and see if it generated enough excitement to be asked for more. Nonetheless, the film is doing really well. Europe. We are all excited by this enthusiasm which made people go to see it in theaters. But I am not the one who will make the final decision. I have hope, but I have no control over That. But, honestly, I’m at peace. We’ll see. “





The flouze of Arrakis

The director added that he would be super sad if the sequel didn’t arrive, but being able to do the first part has already been a great honor that he could be happy with (not us). Without even having enjoyed the American strike force, the film has already racked up $ 129 million worldwide.

Hopefully, the film’s blockbusteresque promotion, coupled with Herbert’s imprint on people’s minds, could pull people into theaters enough to propel the film’s box office to new heights. It is therefore a final straight line that will have to ensure Dune at the end of October and November, and we hope at the same time to have the green light from the studio to Dune: Part II. Hold our hearts, as they say.