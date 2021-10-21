Despite its qualities, the Xbox Game Pass does not meet its objectives

According to a leaked document, the Xbox Game Pass failed to convince as much as Microsoft hoped.

Hard blow for Microsoft, which did not achieve the objectives it had set itself with the Xbox Game Pass. In a leaked financial document revealed by Axios, we discover the plans of the American company for its gaming platform.

In this document, we can see that the Redmond firm was hoping for growth of nearly 47.79% (yes, that’s right) over the period from June 2020 to June 2021. Finally, reality comes to break this dream, with effective growth of 37.48%.

10% less does not seem so dramatic. However, this shows a fairly significant loss of speed in the growth of the platform. The previous year, Microsoft had indeed set the goal of achieving growth of 71%, successfully since the Xbox Game Pass had reached 85.75%.

Do these upward forecasts explain this blunder by the boss of Take-Two during a roundtable at the Wrap’s The Grill 2021. Strauss Zelnick had notably affirmed that the platform had no less than “30 million subscribers”, before being taken over by Phil Spencer, boss of Xbox, also present at the event.





Indeed, according to the estimates of an analyst of Niko Partners, based on these leaked documents, the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers was expected to be around 20 million in June. Microsoft has not released a figure since January, when the firm officially declared that its platform had 18 million subscribers around the world.

This would put Game Pass subs around 20m as of June if going by the 37% YoY growth figure. – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 19, 2021

Any news next month?

Microsoft may well provide more information as early as next month. The firm is indeed organizing a special broadcast on November 15 from 6 p.m. (French time) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its home console. If the company has already indicated that the event will be primarily devoted to the retrospective of the last 20 years of its console, we can imagine that Microsoft will give some news about its Xbox Game Pass.

The platform is preparing to launch some of its flagship new features, including the future Forza Horizon 5 which arrives next month, or Halo Infinite which arrives in December. This may be the opportunity for the firm to update its figures, officially this time.