DIRECT. Covid-19: with the end of free access, the number of tests drops below the 3 million mark

11:25 am. Tokyo restrictions will be lifted soon. Tokyo will lift restrictions on the opening hours of bars and restaurants as coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital hit their lowest level in 16 months. Nationally, new infections fell from a record high of 25,851 on August 20 to just 387 on Wednesday, exactly two months later.

11:15 am. New record of deaths and contaminations in Ukraine. Ukraine has recorded a new record of deaths and contaminations in 24 hours, the country facing a new epidemic wave against the backdrop of a laborious vaccination campaign. The former Soviet republic recorded 546 deaths from the coronavirus, breaking its previous death record set the day before, according to the official report of the authorities. In addition, 22,415 infections were recorded in 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic.

10:35 am. “Europe is the only region in the world where the number of Covid-19 cases increased last week,” according to the WHO. The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that the number of Covid-19 contaminations increased by 7% last week. Europe is currently the only region in the world where the number of infections is on the rise again. The largest decline in the number of infections was recorded in Africa and the Western Pacific region, where the number of new infections fell by 18% and 16% respectively. Other regions like North and South America and the Middle East presented figures similar to those of the previous week. At the same time, the number of cases in Europe increased for the third week in a row, adding some 1.3 million new infections.

10 hours. the business climate in the manufacturing industry was stable in October. According to industry business leaders surveyed in October 2021, the business climate is stable compared to the previous month. The balances of opinion on the order books are progressing while those relating to the production, both past and planned, weaken slightly.

9:55 am. Sales of hydroalcoholic gels fell by 59% in 2021. According to a study by NielsenIQ, the sales of hydroalcoholic gels in supermarkets fell by 59% in 2021. The turnover of hydroalcoholic gels amounted to 25.8 million euros against 62.9 million euros over the same period last year. The same goes for masks: sales amounted to 86.6 million euros against 323.9 million euros over the same period last year.

9:20 a.m. The prices of plane tickets are on the rise again. In September 2021, the prices of plane tickets departing from airports in France recorded a slight increase of 0.5% compared to September 2019 but they remain down by 2.5% cumulatively since the start of the year. The most significant price increase concerns long-haul, but it drops slightly for short-haul.

8.45 a.m. Towards a new aid plan for the tourism sector? France would be asking the European Commission to validate this new plan to help tourism companies, according to information from RMC. The recovery is disparate. If tourists are back on the coasts and in the mountains, they are still lacking in the big metropolises. This new aid plan should especially target large companies in the sector. In total, the sector has already benefited from “38 billion euros in aid,” said Tuesday Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, the Secretary of State for Tourism. For 2021, the government expects “between 40 and 45 million international tourists”, which is roughly two times less than a normal year.

8:35 am. Less than 3 million tests were performed last week. A level not reached for three months. In one week, the number of tests carried out fell by 244,800, according to the latest figures communicated by Drees. This decrease is explained by “the end of free screening tests”. It is particularly marked for antigens and in young adults. 734,000 tests were carried out from Friday to Sunday.

8:10 am. All indicators up sharply in Belgium. Between October 11 and 17, an average of 3,249 people were infected every day, according to figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute. This is an increase of 53% from the previous week. This percentage is equivalent for daily hospital admissions. During this period, nearly 12 people died per day on average from the virus, up 32% from the previous seven-day period.

7.40 am. Singapore compensates victims of vaccine side effects. Singapore paid around 490,000 euros to 144 people who suffered side effects after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, the city-state’s health ministry said.



7:25 am. Young people less demanding of telework than their elders. According to the 8th annual Paris Workplace barometer, young employees in Ile-de-France are much more attached to the office than they were and are less demanding of telework than their elders. The last barometer, published in February 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic and the successive confinements, revealed that only 38% of those under 35 considered the office as a place where they liked to spend time. This proportion rose to 64% in 2021 from 36% who seek to spend as little time as possible at their workplace. Among the 35-50 age group, only 42% say they consider their workplace to be a place where they like to spend time, a proportion that drops to 38% among those over 50. Young people are also rather less demanding of telework, at the rate of 2.1 days per week, against 2.3 days for those over 35.

7:15 am. In New Caledonia, the FLNKS wants the referendum on independence to be postponed. Due to the pandemic, the FLNKS wants the postponement of the independence referendum scheduled for December 12 until 2022. Conversely, the loyalists want it to be maintained. “The campaign will not be fair. The debates focus on France’s support in this Covid crisis and we will not be able to campaign because our populations are in mourning, ”explained Jean Creugnet, FLNKS spokesperson. For now, the government is in favor of maintaining the date of December 12.

7:10. The pandemic in the spotlight in the aisles of the Frankfurt Book Fair. The famous Frankfurt Book Fair presents several stories directly inspired by the pandemic. Two of these forthcoming books are from some of the most popular authors of the moment: American novelist Jodi Picoult and Canadian Margaret Atwood, who has embarked on a “collaborative novel”, with other writers, on residents of Manhattan brought closer by containment.

6:35 am. Melbourne in Australia is preparing to emerge from the longest confinement in the world. The millions of people in Melbourne are preparing to emerge from the longest confinement in the world, although the number of cases of contamination is reaching records. Since the beginning of August, the inhabitants of Australia’s second largest city have been confined to fight the spread of the coronavirus epidemic and in particular of the highly contagious Delta variant. Authorities had promised to lift containment measures when 70% of the adult population would be fully vaccinated in the state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital. Pubs and cafes will be able to reopen. The city will then have spent 262 cumulative days, or nearly nine months, confined exceeding that of Buenos Aires, Argentina, which had lasted 234 days.

6.30 a.m. News sites in Lithuania suppress public comments on Covid. The biggest Lithuanian news portals have announced that they are removing public comments on their Covid-19 articles in order to fight the tide of conspiracy theories spread by anti-vaccines. “We are showing solidarity with the state and society in the common effort to neutralize the misinformation spread by anti-vaccines,” said Arnas Marcinkus, president of the Lithuanian Online Media Association.

6:20 am. The post-Covid recovery must be “greener”, urges a report. According to the annual report of the medical journal The Lancet (“The Lancet countdown”) which analyzes 44 health impact indicators directly linked to climate change, urgent action is needed to integrate climate change mitigation into plans for post-Covid recovery, otherwise global health inequalities will widen further. According to them, many stimulus plans put in place to deal with the repercussions of Covid-19 are not compatible with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and will have “long-term health implications”. Climate change is creating “ideal conditions for the transmission of infectious diseases, potentially reversing decades of progress in tackling diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika, malaria and cholera,” the Lancet report insists.

6:15 am. Morocco suspends flights with several European countries. The Moroccan authorities have decided to suspend until further notice flights to and from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom due to the evolution of the health situation in these three countries.

6:10 am. India has administered a billion doses of vaccine. According to the government, about three quarters of adults in this country of 1.3 billion people have received an injection and about 30% are fully immunized.

6:05 am. Continuation of strict confinement on weekends in New Caledonia. The government of New Caledonia and the state announced a continuation of strict containment over the weekend until the end of October, in an attempt to avoid a rebound in the epidemic. These measures, which involve a certificate for any travel as well as the closure of all non-essential businesses, will come into force on Saturday at 2 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Taking into account the weekend of All Saints’ Day, religious services will be authorized “with a maximum capacity of one in two seats and the obligation to present the sanitary pass”. The curfew is maintained, as on weekdays, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.