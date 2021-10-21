DIRECT. Trial of the attacks of November 13: “She was no longer my daughter, her spirit had flown”

The essential Supply of weapons, false papers, knowledge of deadly projects … Since the beginning of September, 14 men have been appearing in Paris to answer for their involvement to varying degrees in the attacks of November 13, 2015 which left 131 dead in Saint-Denis (Seine- Saint-Denis) and in Paris. All our articles on the subject are here.

Until the end of October, the Assize Court listens to the testimonies of survivors of the attacks or their relatives. Nearly 1,300 people have become civil parties in this trial. 350 are called to testify.

They survive and support each other, “like little old people”. On Wednesday, among other painful testimonies from civil parties, the poignant stories of Lou and Hans, a young couple who survived, separated from the start of the attack on the concert hall, marked the Assize Court. Find here our story.

3:03 p.m. “I found Hugo and I have something terrible to tell you”. It is a friend of Stéphane, a member of the AP-HP, who ends up announcing to him on the evening of November 14 that Hugo did not survive the massacre. The young Montpellier computer science student was hit in the femoral artery. “For the first time in my life I felt old,” reacts his father at the helm. He “wobbles”, a doctor is called. Then he plunges into limbo. On Sunday evening, the call of a police officer shakes his sad certainties: the official asks him for elements to identify Hugo, they are still looking for him, he said. But Stéphane refuses to “give in to the temptation of hope”. A few days later, Stéphane goes to the forensic institute (IML). “I shouldn’t tell you but you’re in luck you’re going to see Hugo.” A “young lady” with red eyes from IML smiled at him. The employee had spent the day presenting bodies to families. The wounds were such, says Stéphane, that sometimes she could only offer one hand to relatives. “I dare to hope that he left quickly, knowing that we love him,” said Hugo’s father, whose face appears large in the hall of the Assize Court.

2:42 p.m. “Daddy, I have a present for you.” Fifteen days before the concert at the Bataclan, Hugo, 23, shows his father a tattoo on his chest: two kanjis – with his father, they share the love for Japanese culture – which mean “Freedom”. “This is the last gift he gave me,” collapses his father, Stéphane, 56, at the helm. Since then, Stéphane has found the tattoo artist chosen by his son in Japan. He now bears the same inscriptions on his body as Hugo, his “parcel of eternity”.

2:20 p.m. “I think of my daughter Mathilde”. The teenager was 14 years old on November 13, 2015. As soon as she arrived at the bar, Sophie, her mother, burst into tears. The evening of the massacre, Sophie learns: “Stéphane is alive and conscious. But he was hit in the lungs and spine. The next day, Sophie prepares her backpack with “a little home” for the hospital. But when she finds him, he is covered with a sheet, in a coma. “Stéphane struggles for six days” during which his health gradually deteriorates. “One by one, the organs fail, his main arteries are connected to machines (…) His body is an artificial factory”. Stéphane died on November 19, becoming the 130th death of the attacks and making the headlines. “Another dead man! On the 130th, my husband made history (…) My daughter is in tears, she loses her father and France mourns him shamelessly. “

2:12 p.m. The bottle in the sea. Aurore says that at Emmanuel’s funeral, a couple attended the ceremony, confiding to relatives that they had been at the Bataclan. The woman was allegedly protected by Emmanuel’s body. “I think my wife is alive thanks to him,” said the man. Then Aurore launches a call because she would like to “discuss with her”. “Even in his death he saved someone, he was kind.

1:59 p.m. “I regret to tell you that your husband has been assassinated”, learns Aurore at the Military School. And then “we give you a little stamp and you go back to the coaltar.” The mother continues modestly: “Then you come home and you have to tell your children that their father is dead.” “The one who really supported me is her”: Aurore points to her daughter Agathe, who is at her side at the bar. “I couldn’t breathe”. Then she explains how her family and loved ones painfully resumed their lives by trying to pay homage to Emmanuel: “By stopping living as we did before, we would have murdered him a second time. “



13:38. “He came back covered in blood.” Aurore, 56 years old and Agathe, 25 years old. The first lost her husband, “the love of her life”, the second lost her father. “My husband died at the Bataclan, and my son Wilfried was released by the police,” begins the fifty-year-old in a loud voice, a long orange stole placed on her shoulder. After having evoked their “life based on love, humor (…) This life that allows me to hold on”, Aurore said she was lucky despite everything: her son came back from Bataclan: “He came back covered in blood , he came back haggard (…) He took refuge at home for five years. ”That evening, Wilfried informed his mother that he was alive. “Is dad with you?” “Worries Aurore, who is already thinking:” Emmanuel would never have left without him “.

1:16 p.m. Anne’s father. Jean and his wife are in Reunion, where they live peacefully when they are awakened by a phone call: something is happening at Bataclan, Anne and Pierre-Yves are there. They learn the unthinkable late. “Our youngest daughter, our little Anne, will never celebrate her 30th birthday, we are devastated,” says with difficulty Jean, Anne’s father. The man with the gray jacket remembers the days that followed and his time at the forensic institute (IML): “I have the impression that she was no longer my daughter, her mind had flown” . He recounts this moment too short, too far away, behind a window. Then he evokes the serious injuries of his daughter: “To see her more closely would undoubtedly have been even heavier. The father also remembers the couple’s apartment: “Pierre Yves had pasted all over the apartment, post-it notes in the shape of a heart on which he wrote words to Anne. We have kept one on which was written I love you. “

1:08 p.m. “At least their deaths will have served some purpose. “ After calling for changes in the anti-terrorism policy, René evokes the death of his son: “The transition to the IML (forensic institute) is an insurmountable ordeal”: “This image of my dying son is in my head for six years, it will not come out. (…) If we take care of the problems I just mentioned, at least their death will have served a purpose. “

12:56. The platform of the grieving father. Slowly speaking, René, 82, announces at the helm that he is Pierre-Yves’ father and Anne’s stepfather, both murdered at the Bataclan. “Since Charlie, what has been done?” Nothing. », Considers the grieving father. “My son was not protected by Sentinel, he was not rescued, yet there were eight soldiers in the Bataclan. They were ordered not to intervene (…) It’s unbearable to say that to yourself. »René asks for« the reasons », asks whoever gave this order. According to him, the guilt of the accused, whom he describes as “cowards”, “is beyond doubt”.

12:53. The thought of the president. Before resuming the hearings of the civil parties, the president of the Assize Court addresses a “thought in memory of a colleague, Judge Michel, who was assassinated 40 years ago almost at the same time, almost in the exercise of its functions. In 1981, the examining magistrate Pierre Michel, in charge of organized crime, was assassinated in Marseille.

12:48. The hearing is resumed. To begin with, an interpreter is sworn in and the president reviews new civil party constitutions.

12:33. The hearing is scheduled to resume in a few minutes.

12:30 p.m. “This trial does not interest me.” Max, survivor of the Bataclan, testified “to leave a trace” to her child. He decided to tell his night of horror at the trial, even if he is convinced that he will “absolutely nothing” of this passage at the bar.

