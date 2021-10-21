Disappearance of Gabby Petito: strangulation, boyfriend not found, “human remains” … where is the investigation into the murder of the influencer?

the essential

The young traveler Gabby Petito, whose disappearance aroused great emotion in the United States, died of strangulation and her death was a homicide. Her boyfriend, returned alone from the road trip he was doing with the young woman, is actively sought after “human remains” were found on Wednesday, October 20.

The investigation into the murder of Gabby Petito, which moved the whole of America, is taking a new turn. This Wednesday, October 20, the police found the trace of her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, wanted since the disappearance of the young woman of 22 years, last September 14. A macabre discovery, which leads us to retrace the investigation into the death of Gabby Petito.

A road trip that goes wrong

Gabby Petito had embarked, alongside her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, on a van trip last July. On Instagram and YouTube, the two lovers document their “road trip”, photos and videos are published. But on August 12, their journey takes a radical turn. The couple are picked up by police in Moab, Utah. According to a witness, there was an altercation between the two travelers, who then admitted the physical assaults, while refusing that one or the other be prosecuted. “She gets angry sometimes,” Brian Laundrie told police officers.





On September 1, Brian Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida on his own, driving the van that belonged to Gabby Petito. He claims not to know where the young woman is. On September 11, she was reported missing. The 23-year-old is quickly charged with using the bank card of his missing companion on August 30 and September 1. However, he disappears on September 14, and remains untraceable.

Brian Laundrie’s parents have also caught the eye of investigators. They reportedly left the family home shortly after their son returned without his partner from the van tour. Brian would have disappeared a few days later. It was their neighbor, William Guthrie, who reportedly warned the police of these trips.

Finally, on October 17, Gabby Petito’s body was found near Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, United States. An autopsy is performed, the young woman was strangled.

“Human remains”

A vast search is launched to find Brian Laundrie, missing since September 14. The young man was called “person of interest in the investigation”. Before disappearing, he had also refused to answer questions from investigators. This Wednesday, October 20, “human remains” as well as objects belonging to him were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek environmental park, in North Port, Florida.

“Investigators found in Porth North, Florida, what appears to be human remains along with personal items such as a backpack and a notebook belonging to (him),” said Michael McPherson, Federal Police Special Constable. For now, no details have been provided as to the “belonging” of his “remains”. “I know you have a lot of questions, but we do not yet have all the answers,” added the special agent of the federal police.