Disappearance of Gabby Petito: the human remains found could be those of her boyfriend

The FBI and local police have been conducting research since Wednesday in an area that had so far been covered by water.

The human remains that were found in Carlton Reserve Park in Florida on Wednesday could be those of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiance.

This is what the lawyer of the young man of 23 years, disappeared for a month affirms: “the probability that it is about the body of Brian is strong”, indicated Steven Bertolino to CNN.

FBI special agent Michael McPherson told a press conference that these human remains, along with a backpack and notebook believed to be Brian Laundrie, were found in an area that had so far been covered. of water.

Investigators told CNN that the formal identification of these human remains could take time due to their condition.

Person of interest in the investigation

The findings come as authorities devote significant resources to finding the fiancé of Gabby Petito, a young woman found dead in September after being reported missing in August while on a van trip with Brian Laundrie.

Since then, the latter, who returned home alone on September 1, was considered a “person of interest” in the investigation. He had refused to cooperate with investigators and quickly disappeared from radar.