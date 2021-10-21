Disappearance of Tiphaine Véron: the family of the young woman calls out to Emmanuel Macron

The President of the Republic went to Poitiers on Monday, October 18 to launch the States General of Justice there. This is the hometown of Tiphaine Véron, who disappeared in 2018 in Japan.

A disappearance that has never been elucidated. Three years after the opening of the case, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the young Poitevine remains. She has not given any sign of life since July 29, 2018, when she left her hotel in Nikko to visit this tourist city in northeastern Japan surrounded by hills and woods with famous shrines.

36 years old at the time of the facts, Tiphaine Véron, epileptic, left her identity papers and her suitcase behind her.

“We hope that the disappearance of Tiphaine, an emblematic case of the justice of Poitiers, will be mentioned,” Damien Véron, the older brother of Poitevine, said on Twitter on Saturday, just before the arrival of Emmanuel Macron on Monday, in reference to the judicial investigation for “kidnapping and forcible confinement” still in progress at the city court.

The President of the Republic is traveling this Monday 18 to Poitiers. #EmmanuelMacron We hope that the disappearance of Tiphaine, emblematic case of the justice of Poitiers will be mentioned #Tiphaineveron The IRC has arrived in Japan. We are finally counting on the collaboration of the Japanese ud83d udcaa pic.twitter.com/7fAukmdCYM

Lack of cooperation from Japan

According to the relatives of Tiphaine Véron, the case is carried with “difficulty” by the examining magistrate because of the “lack of cooperation” from Japan, said Damien, the elder brother of Tiphaine Véron, to AFP.

The judicial investigations carried out from Poitiers and in Japan have yielded nothing, nor the research carried out by his relatives directly on the spot. In an attempt to advance the investigation, the Poitou examining magistrate recently sent an international rogatory commission to Japan to request new investigations.

Those close to Tiphaine Véron also believe that “the criminal hypothesis has “never been really explored” by Japanese investigators. “We ask President Macron not to let go of the pressure on Japan,” Damien Véron told CNews.

The Véron family and their lawyers intend to go directly to Japan next year to “support” their requests, according to our colleagues.