Dominique Lagrou-Sempere is no longer “part” of the 13 hours of TF1

The journalist, who was Jean-Pierre Pernaut’s collaborator for the newspaper’s special operations, could remain in the chain. His future is now “In reflection”.

We had not seen it since last July, as part of the election of the most beautiful market in France. Dominique Lagrou-Sempere was Jean-Pierre Pernaut’s collaborator for operations such as “Your most beautiful market” or “SOS Villages”. She confided to TV-Leisure not “to be a part of” from the 13-hour newscast of TF1. Adding that his future in the chain has not yet been decided. He is “In reflection”.

When Jean-Pierre Pernaut left, with whom she shares a taste for traditions and terroirs, her name had been mentioned to take over. Marie-Sophie Lacarrau will have been preferred to him. We saw Dominique Lagrou-Sempere, on LCI, present several magazines “At the heart of the regions”, launched by the emblematic host of TF1 after leaving the channel.

Dominique Lagrou-Sempere has also written a book, to be published on November 3, on the death of her husband, journalist Claude Sempere. A major reporter for “Special Envoy” on France 2 and winner of the Albert-Londres Prize in 1997, he died at the age of 55 in 2019. Thus begins the summary of this book entitled After the storm and prefaced by Jean-Pierre Pernaut: “This first year without you. Without a husband, without a father. The first morning without you, stayed in the hospital morgue. Alone. Cold. And the three of us on the other side. The back-to-school papers to fill out without your name. Without your signature. The widow box to tick. “

