Dominique Lagrou-Sempère sidelined

This Thursday, October 21, Télé-Loisirs reveals that a journalist from the 1 p.m. JT broadcast on TF1 has left the editorial staff. This is Dominique Lagrou-Sempère, who was in charge of special operations and whom viewers saw for the last time on the air in September. As reported by our colleagues, this woman, a 47-year-old reporter, also appeared on the screen for a special edition organized in Pas-de-Calais, on the occasion of the election of the Most Beautiful Market in France, At the beginning of july.

As a reminder, our colleague collaborated for the first time with Jean-Pierre Pernaut, a few years ago. The widow of journalist Claude Sempère then appeared frequently on the channel to present, in duet with the former presenter, Your most beautiful market, SOS Village, A week for employment, or Christmas favorites. Questioned by Télé-Loisirs, Dominique Lagrou-Sempère confirmed that she was “no longer part” of the TF1 1-hour news team, without giving the exact reasons for her departure. In his words, his future on the front page is “in reflection”. For its part, the First Channel revealed that the journalist is thinking of “new projects” with the information department.





On his Twitter account, Dominique Lagrou-Sempère did not comment on the turning point that his career in journalism seems to take. On the other hand, she promoted her very personal book (…)

