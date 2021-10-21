Donald Trump announces the launch of his own social network

Donald Trump, July 11, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. LM OTERO / AP

We are never so well served as by ourselves. Donald Trump announced, Wednesday, October 20, the launch of his own social network, “Truth Social”, after being banned, in January, from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The platforms accuse him of inciting his supporters to violence through them before the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

The former Republican president says in a press release that he wants “Resist the tyranny of the giants of technology”, who have “Used their one-sided power to silence dissenting voices in America”.

The platform will be owned by the newly formed Trump Media & Technology (TMTG), a structure that will also provide video-on-demand service and podcasts. “Non-woke”, specifies the press release.

“We live in a world where the Taliban have a huge presence on Twitter while your favorite US president has been silenced. This is unacceptable “, continues Donald Trump. The Republican billionaire was ousted from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube after the violent assault on the Capitol by his supporters, during the certification ceremony of the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election on January 6.

Five people were killed during or shortly after the attack, including a police officer, but also a protester killed by an officer as she tried to force a door inside the building with dozens of others.





A blog subject to mockery

Twitter then excluded Donald Trump “Indefinitely because of the risk of further incitement to violence”, cutting it off from its nearly 89 million subscribers.

Furious at no longer having access to his favorite megaphone, from which he tweeted daily and announced many major presidential decisions as well as thunderous dismissals, the former president had promised the creation of a social network.

He had briefly launched a blog in May, which was in fact only a tab on his site where his press releases were collected, before putting an end to it under the mockery of observers convinced that it was about the network. social promised.

Truth Social will be available in beta by invitation from November 2021, before a general launch in the first quarter of 2022, said the press release, which indicates that the application is already available for pre-order on the App Store.

A future listed group

The Trump Media & Technology group will merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) in order to be listed, the press release said.

DWAC is a SPAC (“Special Purpose Acquisition Company”): a company without commercial activity and whose goal is to raise funds by entering a stock exchange, then to merge with a target company that wishes to be listed, the new group of Donald Trump in this case. DWAC is listed on the Nasdaq index and, according to the press release, Donald Trump’s new group would thus be valued at $ 875 million (750 million euros).

“I’m excited to start sharing my ideas on Truth Social soon”, says the one who also had 35 million followers on Facebook and 24 million on Instagram before being excluded.

” Congratulation “, greeted in a statement Jason Miller, a former adviser to Mr. Trump and now boss of another conservative social network called “Gettr”. “Now Facebook and Twitter will lose even more market share”Miller added.