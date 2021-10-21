Donald Trump announces the launch of his own social network

The platform of the former president of the United States, called “Truth Social”, is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

Donald Trump announced Wednesday, October 20 the launch of his own social network called “Truth Social”, after being banned in January from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, which accuse him of having incited his supporters to violence on their platforms before the assault on the Capitol. “I created Truth Social and the Trump Media and Technology group (TMTG) to resist the tyranny of the tech giants ”, said the former president in a press release, specifying that his platform should be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

Read alsoTwitter did not suffer from the ouster of Donald Trump





Big companies in Silicon Valley have “Used their one-sided power to silence dissenting voices in America”added Donald Trump. The Republican billionaire was ousted from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube after the murderous assault on Capitol Hill led by his supporters during the certification ceremony of his rival Joe Biden’s presidential victory on January 6. Before being banned, Donald Trump had nearly 89 million followers on Twitter – where he had announced a number of major presidential decisions and thunderous sackings – as well as 35 million on Facebook and 24 million on Instagram.

The former president had been promising for months the upcoming creation of his own social network. The “Truth Social” platform will be available in beta by invitation from November 2021, the statement said, while the billionaire’s new media group, TMTG, will also include a video-on-demand service with entertainment programs and “no” podcasts. -woke ”.