Donald Trump announces the launch of “Truth Social”, his own social network

The former American president, deprived of a platform by the giants of the sector since the attack on the Capitol on January 6, has decided to set up his own company.

With our correspondent in Washington, Guillaume Naudin

Since the tech giants don’t want him, Donald Trump wants to compete with them. Its Trump Media and Technology Group will merge with Digital World Acquisition, a company listed on the Nasdaq, the technology stock exchange.





The trumpeted goal is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and strike back at the big tech companies. Donald Trump announces that this company will launch a new social network, Social Truth, “Social truth”. It will be available in beta in November and then for everyone in the first quarter of 2022.

Unsurprising forays into the tech world

Truth Social is announced already available for pre-order in the Apple application store. Strange when you want to tackle the giants of technology head-on and when you know the very strict conditions set by the Apple firm to distribute applications, especially with regard to violent content.

The launch of this social network has been announced for a long time, but since it was banned from platforms, Donald Trump’s forays into the world of tech haven’t really impressed. His new website Launched last May was a flop and a few days ago it was even briefly hacked to display content favorable to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.