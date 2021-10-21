Donald Trump’s new social network TRUTH Social will ban users from criticizing the site

Former President Donald Trump announced on October 20 his intention to launch a new social network that “will give a voice to all”, or at least to those who do not plan to criticize him. This is reflected in the “TRUTH Social” terms of service, which state that users must not “denigrate, tarnish or harm in any way, in our opinion, us and / or the site” .

Other prohibited behaviors include impersonating another user, copying software from the site, or using the site in a manner that is against the law. Donald Trump, who has long protested against the censorship of social networks against him, said in a statement that he had created this new platform “to oppose the tyranny of Big Tech.”

“We live in a world where the Taliban are very present on Twitter, but where your favorite American president has been silenced,” he said. The former president added that Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company behind TRUTH Social, was “founded with the mission of giving a voice to all.”

The announcement of the new network came as news reports for several months had claimed that Donald Trump was considering launching his own platform after being banned from sites like Facebook and Twitter for violating their terms of service. The public launch of “TRUTH Social” would take place in 2022.

