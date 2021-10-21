More

    Dragan Pantelic, former goalkeeper of the Girondins de Bordeaux, is dead

    Dragan Pantelic, Serbian goalkeeper of Bordeaux for two seasons (1981-1983) died Wednesday, confirmed the Girondins, Thursday morning. Yugoslav international (19 selections between 1979 and 1984), he was 70 years old. According to Serbian media, he succumbed to Covid-19. Pantelic had the particularity of taking penalties. He had registered two in the selection and three with Bordeaux in 43 matches.

    “He was a particular and original player”

    Alain Giresse, former teammate of Dragan Pantelic in Bordeaux


    Pantelic teammate in Bordeaux, Alain Giresse mentioned “Sad news”. “He was a particular and original player in his role as player and goalkeeper, he reacted to the WebsiteGirondins. At the time, there was no goalie coach. He called for his trainer to train alone. It was new. “

    Bloody head in the tunnel

    Dragan Pantelic was also the actor of a famous confusion after a match lost against Lens (0-1) in the “money time” of the 1981-1982 season. He had finished his head in blood, after being kicked in the tunnel with a touchline flag in the tunnel at the end of the match by an assistant referee who he vehemently criticized for not having signaled an offside on goal. …


