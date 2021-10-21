Duel Benzema – Lewandowski – Real win, Bayern does not care: the Ballon d’Or, a variable stake

Twenty-three minutes. Real Madrid waited 23 minutes, a period of decency no doubt. Spain, of which Madrid is the capital, let us remember, had just lost in the final of the League of Nations against the Blues. And 23 minutes later, therefore, Real sent a message of congratulations to the France team on its Twitter account. Not a word for La Roja. But the real purpose of this tweet was to launch the campaign for the Ballon d’Or: “Congratulations to our spectacular player Benzema, Ballon d’Or.“25,000 shares, 80,000 likes. Real does not care about the League of Nations or the Blues, especially when La Roja is not made up of any player from the club. On the other hand, he knows that this victory offers his first title of the season to his center-forward, spectacular scorer in the final.

In the race for the golden ball, everything is good to take. And if the verdict is uncertain, if no one knows which criterion is more decisive, one thing is certain: it is better to be on the side of Real Madrid in this competition. Real are a kingmaker, crowned seven different (a record), because he alone considers this individual trophy as a line on the club’s palmares. Question of prestige, of brilliance. The Ballon d’Or is part of the DNA of a club that was built on the compilation of stars, on the tinsel. Today it is the only club in the world to have a “Ballon d’Or Room“”located in the most prestigious ring“, according to the official site and where”there are armchairs which, due to their proximity to the field, offer the most perfect view“.

Real in an organized gang

“It must be remembered that during David Beckham’s first year, Real did not have a real midfielder but it was the sacrifice to make to field all the Ballons d’Or, reminds us Enrique Sanchez, journalist at Eurosport Spain. Real are the team that must field the best players in the world. You must therefore have Ballons d’Or in your squad or win them.“The Ballon d’Or has even become a unit of measurement for the competitiveness of the workforce. And to justify the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui in 2018, Florentino Perez used it:”Management notes that there is a big difference between the results and the quality of a squad that contains eight nominated for the Ballon d’Or.“

Florentino Perez, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo Credit: Getty Images

You should know that the boss of the Merengues has 17 Ballons d’Or for his club because he includes the Michael Owen, the Zinedine Zidane or the Kaka who are indeed on the prize list but without having won it under the Madrid jersey. One way to make Real the club of the Ballons d’Or (when, in fact, Barça won more). It is also an argument to attract players in need of personal recognition, like Kylian Mbappé for example, who know that at Real, everything will be done for them.

So when fall comes, Real goes into the countryside. This year, after the tweet that started it all, Zinedine Zidane, Fabio Cannavaro, Luis Figo and the Brazilian Ronaldo, former Ballons d’Or and … former Real Madrid, all preached the good word. Even Luka Modric, the last Madrid winner, present in the list of France Football, gave his unconditional support to Benzema: “He deserves it and I hope he wins it.“The attack is grouped, targeted, organized. It’s an old habit and this is how Madrid have hung on their honor roll a few Ballons d’Or far from being won.

2013, 2014, 2018: Three trophies snatched by Real

2018, France is world champion but Croatia wins the supreme individual award. The dispersion of votes between Mbappé, Griezmann and Varane opens the field to Modric. But the leader of the vice-world champions also benefits from intense lobbying from Real. While Mbappé and Griezmann campaign in the press, Raphaël Varane never reveals his intentions.





Because there is no question of shaming the only candidate chosen by Madrid. “A Frenchman must win the Ballon d’Or“in France Football,”I dream of winning the Ballon d’Or“On ESPN, Griezmann evades an intense media campaign. Real Madrid pull out their totem pole to counter him, captain Sergio Ramos:”Ignorants, that dares everything. When I hear this boy speak, I think very strongly of Totti, Buffon, Maldini, Xavi, Raul or Casillas; players who have won everything, who have a multitude of trophies at home, and none has a Golden Ball.“Anything goes and Modric wins the cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo presents the Ballon d’Or at the Santiago Bernabeu Credit: Getty Images

2014, Michel Platini believes in the columns of As that the Ballon d’Or should reward a world champion. Manuel Neuer or Thomas Müller are among the favorites. A media release that is not at all to the taste of Real. The White House throws a scathing statement and sets the rules itself: “We believe that, for the prestige of the Golden Ball to be maintained, those who participate in its election must exclusively take into account the individual professional merits of the players.“. And if that was not sufficiently clear, specifies:”Cristiano Ronaldo has had the best professional year as an individual in his history.“Bingo, Ronaldo ahead of Messi and Neuer in the vote

2013, Franck Ribéry, elected UEFA player of the year, is the big favorite. Cristiano Ronaldo even wonders if he will make the trip to Switzerland for the ceremony. And then, Madrid is launching a unique marketing campaign in the history of the Ballon d’Or. On November 27, during an insignificant C1 group match against Galatasaray, 45,000 people wear a mask bearing his effigy. “CristanORanaldo balloon“can we read on a banner. White sheets adorned with the number 7 are brandished throughout the stadium … two days before the end of the jury’s vote. This Ballon d’Or is capital for Florentino Perez while Real do not won nothing at the end of the 2012/2013 season (like in 2020/2021, hey, hey…) and it is neither good for the image, nor for the prestige, nor for the business. Ronaldo will head the competition and Ribéry still has not digested it.

The banner of support for Cristiano Ronaldo Credit: Getty Images

Spain is passionate, Germany distances itself

It is because Bayern does not have a Ballon d’Or plan, it is not the style of the house. And while Lewandowski figures, with Lionel Messi, as Benzema’s main competitor this year, the Frenchman knows full well that he has a real advantage over the other two with Real behind him. In Munich, it is above all a question of culture.

“Bayern have always defined themselves as a group, never as a sum of individuals, explains Florian Bogner, journalist at Eurosport Germany. To put it another way, it’s more important to have the best team in the world than the best players in the world. At the club, no one thinks it will make a big difference to the public’s perception of Bayern. And some may even believe that a Ballon d’Or will allow Lewandowski to demand more in upcoming contract negotiations.“This is also why Munich has not won any Ballon d’Or since 1982 when in the meantime it has won 25 Bundesligas and three Champions Leagues. If Jürgen Klinsmann in 1995, Oliver Kahn in 2001 and 2002, Franck Ribéry in 2013 or Manuel Neuer in 2014 had played for Real, their destiny would perhaps have been upset.

2013 Ballon d’Or Ribéry Credit: Eurosport

It is because unlike Spain, which is passionate about the Ballon d’Or especially since Messi and Ronaldo are engaged in a mad battle, Germany observes all this from a great distance: “The German public thinks that these players do not benefit from any lobby so no need to rush for this trophy., continues Florian Bogner. The fan wants to know who is the best player in the world but for the Germans the FIFA award is more legitimate.“So even though Lewandowski scores four goals this weekend against Leipzig, you shouldn’t expect a tweet from his club.

