DxO Photolab 5: faster, FilmPack 6 and compatibility with Fujifilm cameras

The French firm DxO is back with Photolab 5, its photo development software. The app would be faster and with more and more hardware supported. It is accompanied by the film simulation software, FilmPack 6.

DxO is a business that is regulated like music paper. 364 days later, the launch of Photolab 4, the company based in Boulogne-Billancourt, presents Photolab 5. If the photo retouching market is (arch) dominated by Adobe software, DxO Photolab has carved out a name for itself in the environment, and its skills, particularly in noise treatment, are recognized.

DeepPrime even faster It is also not for nothing that DxO highlights the fact that its most efficient treatment, DeepPrime, would be up to 4.5 times faster under Photolab 5 using an Apple Mac mini equipped with a chip. M1. On a well-endowed PC, the program would only be 1.6 times faster. We regularly release this AI-boosted solution via DxO PureRaw software, and it is a particularly resource-intensive program. This improvement in treatment is therefore welcome.

In the register of other novelties, we will mention the evolution of the U Point system which now allows the creation of control lines. This allows retouching on large areas determined by the user. In addition, Photolab 5 also improves the ranking of the keywords attributed to each photo. The search for images will be made easier. Likewise, Photolab 5 allows editing of EXIF ​​and IPTC metadata, and their synchronization with other programs.

Compatibility with X-Trans sensors Also, users of Fujifilm cameras will no doubt be satisfied to learn that Photolab 5 will finally support cameras using an X-Trans sensor. Both older and newer models are affected. According to DxO, this makes a total of 18 devices supported for 605 combinations (housing + optics). When importing photographs, Photolab 5 will then offer users to download the appropriate module for each combination to apply automatic treatments. The return of FilmPack If Photolab is regularly updated with new versions, the FilmPack simulation program had not experienced any real changes for almost 6 years. This is now corrected with FilmPack 6. For those who do not know, the principle of FilmPack 6 is not so much to retouch photos as on Photolab, but rather to apply filters to them, simulating the different films of yesteryear. DxO explains that its teams have worked to restore the rendering and grain of 84 types of film formats. Amateurs will be able to apply Kodak Tri-X 400 or Ektachrome filters, filters from instant films such as the Polaroid 600 Impossible or even renderings similar to the first photographs of Nicéphore Niépce or Nadar. It is also possible to choose an image rendering based on a photo that has marked history to get closer.

“Retouch” his photos like Nadar or Steve McCurry It will of course be possible to adjust the effects offered, or to create your own films. Modifications are possible on raw or jpeg files. The range of effects is quite wide and, in addition to more classic retouching functions (brightness, saturation, etc.), there are actions to give vintage aspects to images. We can thus “crumple” the paper, tear it, apply drops or even change the appearance of the glass plates.





The software also includes an educational part. Indeed, some films are accompanied by a brief history and a section called “Time Machine” allows the films to be classified in chronological order and offers a small lesson in the history of photography. It makes photo editing look a bit playful.