Dying Light test on Switch by jeuxvideo.com

After almost 7 years of existence, a fairly exemplary follow-up from Techland who managed to reach millions of players with Dying Light, it was amazing not to see this mix of survival, action and RPG at the Zombie Land does not land on Switch. It is now done and Dying Light finally arrives on portable, in a version very respectful of the basic material and with titanic content.

Switch port test

What to expect from the Switch version? Today, there are only a very small handful of months left before the beginning of February 2022, the month in which Dying Light 2: Stay Human will land on our machines. If, however, you had not yet tasted the charms of Techland’s game, know that this Switch version includes all the DLC and other free expansions published since the game was released. It is, so to speak, dozens and dozens of hours that await you, knowing that cooperative modes and other online features are also part of the game. For that alone, and given the quality of the content developed by Techland over the years, the acquisition of this Switch version is a safe bet. However, given the sheer size of the game in question, he wondered whether Nintendo’s laptop had the shoulders strong enough to support the dimensions of Dying Light without flinching. As we know, the machine can do little miracles when it comes to carrying if the whole thing is done with care. This is generally the case here. So, no need to hide our face, Switch version of Dying Light is technically the lowest release yet, but if the slightly slobbery textures, the alializing and the clipping are more obvious in docked mode, the nomadic option remains quite watchable. If we will sometimes be embarrassed by the smallness of the screen which remains an incorrigible problem concerning the readability of very dense urban areas, the experience is intended to be very pleasant over time, only very occasionally suffers from drops in framerate and s ‘offers the luxury of offering fairly short loading times that are never too intrusive. So, yes, sacrifices have certainly been made to display distance and other small details, but the overall result commands respect.. Note that, the icing on the cake and rare enough to be underlined, the game takes into account the touch screen, making the multiple navigations in the menus (craft, map, quests, etc.) much more intuitive than in the pad. You will therefore be able to enjoy all the content in very good conditions in portable mode. However, it will be necessary to accept that you will be in the presence of a game that has now aged, in its gameplay, its writing or its animations, but this is only a lesser evil, because the pleasure taken to go through this game again with its characteristic atmosphere and visceral combats remains intact, despite the weight of the years. And since we’re talking weight, be aware that all of this content fits on just under 16GB, which shouldn’t take too much of your Switch’s limited storage space. Buy Dying Light Platinum Edition on Amazon

The Complete 2015 Dying Light Review Written by Logan

Opening on an airdrop that James Bond or Solid Snake would not have denied, Dying Light quickly sets foot in the dish. Thus, a few minutes after our entry on the scene, Kyle Crane, our avatar, finds himself in one of the factions trying somehow to survive in the city of Haran plagued by a virus that has transformed its inhabitants into real creatures. greedy for human flesh. If our primary goal will be to find a traitor of the GRE agency who stole the virus, we will very quickly be faced with decisions asking us to choose between our mission as an undercover agent and helping the survivors. In short, beyond the cliché scenario involving characters lacking in charisma, Dying Light is based on a perfectly oiled concept already at the center of the first two Dead Island: survival, craft and a package of missions to complete.

When Yamakasi meets World War Z

While it is not possible in Dying Light to drive vehicles, Techland has nonetheless opted for a quick way to move around the huge open world available. In fact, one of the points put forward by the developers during the campaigns to promote their baby was the famous Parkour, a technique allowing to use the urban environment to move with ease in large cities. In the end, what is this feature really worth? Well, without achieving the fluidity and flexibility of the Mirror’s Edge system, the free run fulfills its role very well in Dying Light by allowing us to cover long distances quickly. The shanty town made available therefore very quickly becomes a gigantic playground for our acrobatics even if it will be necessary to be careful not to find yourself too quickly overwhelmed by the hordes of zombies “patrolling” day and night in the area. city. Clever transition to evoke this famous cycle having a great importance in the game.

In short, if the streets of Haran will be as crowded whatever the time of day, you will have the bad luck, at dusk, to come across groups of particularly vicious creatures, and very inspired by the Reapers of Blade II, otherwise said the Night Hunters. The latter, more sensitive to noise and having a much better vision than the basic zombie, will then constantly pursue you to beat you to death. Suffice to say that in this case it will be necessary to be discreet or run very quickly to have a chance of surviving. These sequences, particularly successful, therefore add a real tension during night passages more focused race-pursuit than their more action-oriented daytime counterparts. Of course, in addition to these hunters, you will meet other types of infected such as bullies, spitters, sprinters. If we add the humans, generally well armed and therefore very dangerous, you will quickly understand the interest of playing four in cooperation or finding the necessary materials to create powerful mods able to customize your bladed weapons.





The art of crafting

Dead Island fans will of course have understood what it is all about, but let’s take a moment to look at this system for the uninitiated. While you will find a few automatic weapons in Dying Light, more often than not you will have to fight with what you find in the slums. Adjustable wrenches, pipes, baseball bats, nothing very famous at first glance. However, by searching everywhere, you will come across objects which, combined with each other, can allow you to use plans synonymous with improvements. An electrified hammer? A flaming machete? It will be up to you to take the time to search everything to find real treasures! On this subject, let us specify that this research will be easier than in Dead Island thanks to a kind of sixth sense allowing us to see at a glance all the objects to be recovered in a delimited area. A very practical power especially that it will also serve us to know precisely the location of our objectives or the location of the Night Hunters described above. And for the laziest of you, let’s not forget that it will also be possible to buy items in camps or at the Tower, our gigantic HQ where a steward will offer us free items every day. . One more reason to sleep, this having the effect, in addition to passing the time, to quickly switch between day and night. What interest will you ask me, especially since I specified a little earlier that the nights were much more dangerous than the days? Quite simply so as not to lose EXP!

Agility and power, the two breasts of survival

Dying Light being at the crossroads of survival horror and RPG, it will therefore not be surprising to see the terms Experience, Leveling or Abilities appear. Basically, depending on how you play, you will be able to direct your evolution through the Survivor, Agility and Power levels. In fact, by performing specific actions (combat, free runner, take up challenges, help survivors …), you will obtain experience which will raise the levels described just before, and will be able to unlock new movements and skills, gain strength, have prizes in stores, etc. It will therefore be very important to skim all the challenges and quests available (main and annexes) to gain a maximum of EXP, but be careful! Indeed, if you were to die during the day, each respawn would cost you quite a bit of experience. A very vicious idea but forcing you to pay more attention or to evolve at night, your nocturnal deaths having no impact on your XP nest egg. Better still, by going for a walk after dark, it will even be possible to recover more experience. A great idea to encourage the player to constantly switch from one moment of the day to another depending on what he is trying to do.

In the end, is Dying Light a simple Dead Island 2.0?

After several hours of play, we realize that Techland did not take any risks with Dying Light. The Polish developers have thus recovered what made the success of their exotic survival horror by transposing it into a more urban environment. However, far from me the idea of ​​criticizing this state of affairs, especially as the many improvements serve the purpose perfectly. If the software must nevertheless, like its close relatives, endure several problems (French dubbing with strawberries, unbalanced enemy AI, cliché scenario, some small framerate issues), despite everything, he comes out with flying colors thanks to a real sense of freedom, a balanced and dynamic gameplay, his co-op for 4 players and the rather sleazy Be the Zombie multi mode. What fun for long hours while waiting for a certain Dead Island 2.

Our Dying Light Video-Test

Conclusion



Strong points An ultra-complete portable version

A technically solid and clean portage

Unintrusive and short loading times

Stable framerate with a few exceptions

Touch supported to navigate menus

The action, the parkour, the always exhilarating fights Weak points Poorly passes the test of docked mode

The less beautiful version of the game, inevitably

Global achievement that has aged

Very uneven dubbing

Ghost scenario

Difficulty sometimes poorly dosed

Embedding all of the game’s DLCs, expansion packs and original multi modes, Dying Light is making a great debut on Nintendo Switch. If this version is not the most beautiful to try today, given the concessions made to the display distance or the smoothness of the rendering (quite striking in docked mode), the particularly solid technique of this port forces everything so is respect and, if the game is slowly starting to age, this is a great opportunity to discover or rediscover this great success signed Techland.