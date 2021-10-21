Dying Light: The game disappears from the eShop in Europe!

Dying Light Platinum Edition has been released for Nintendo Switch. However, if you try to buy the game on the eShop, it cannot be found …

Games prohibited in France are very rare, but our German neighbors have a rich history when it comes to video game censorship. Precisely, Dying Light Platinum Edition, which has just been released on Switch, has been banned in Germany because of its content. The problem is that the European Nintendo eShop is based in Germany, which therefore deprives all European players of Dying Light on Switch, in digital version. Techland confirmed this on Reddit:

Due to the nature of the content, the digital version of the game is currently banned in Germany where the European eShop is officially registered. It is therefore impossible to officially distribute the game in European countries, as well as in Australia and New Zealand. We are currently working with our partner and local authorities to lift this ban as soon as possible. The game is available digitally in the United States and Asia, and the physical version is available worldwide (except in Germany).



Indeed, you can still buy the physical version of Dying Light Platinum Edition from French resellers. As for this digital version, let’s hope that Techland quickly finds a solution to distribute it again in Europe.

