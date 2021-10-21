E-health: DentalMonitoring, new French unicorn after a $ 150 million fundraising

One in two French people considers access to dental care “difficult” according to a study by Dentaly. In order to make dental care connected and continuous, the French startup DentalMonitoring is raising $ 150 million, reaching a valuation of over $ 1 billion.

The operation was led by Mérieux Equity Partners, which alone has invested $ 90 million, with the participation of its historic investor Vitruvian Partners, to the tune of $ 60 million. Founded in 2013 by Philippe Salah, DentalMonitoring has developed algorithms based on a large image bank capable of performing high-level AI analyzes, calculating dental movements at a distance and carrying out photorealistic simulations.

The startup, which allows remote care, is aimed at healthcare professionals and their patients. Its AI-based platform allows dentists to monitor the dental situation of their patients and detect possible problems remotely.





A market to conquer?

In France, other startups have embarked on the digitization of dental care, such as Joovence, which offers treatments intended to align patients’ teeth after one or two face-to-face appointments. To do this, the startup offers patients to make an appointment with one of the company’s partner dentists for an oral examination, with dental impressions taken to develop the interactive 3D treatment. Once the aligners are 3D printed and delivered to their homes, patients regularly send photos of their progress to the practitioner through the Joovence platform, which performs remote monitoring.

DentalMonitoring now aims to strengthen its teams through a recruitment plan of 400 people and to continue its international expansion.

DentalMonitoring: the key data

Founders: Philippe salah

Creation: 2013

The head office : Paris

Sector: e-health, MedTech

Marlet : recruitment platform abroad

Funding: $ 150 million from Mérieux Equity Partners and Vitruvian Partners.