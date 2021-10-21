EDF belatedly detects an anomaly at the Cattenom nuclear power plant

Officials at the Cattenom nuclear power plant (Moselle) reported on Monday to the Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) a “significant level 1 safety event”. The International Nuclear Events Scale (INES) has seven levels. The incident actually took place on October 11, says Lorraine news. EDF mentioned “late detection” of the problem.

The company explained that this delay had justified the declaration to ASN. In a press release, EDF said it had noted an “unavailability of a measuring chain on production unit n ° 3”. Scientists in charge of monitoring the nuclear power station noted “an inconsistency in the pH value” of the water during an inspection of production unit 3.





The situation is back to normal

The anomaly was spotted at the level of the steam generators, where “the presence of demineralized water in the sampling circuit resulted in dilution”, detailed EDF.

The phenomenon made a reliable assessment of water quality impossible. The demineralized water inlet pipe was closed, preventing the measuring chain from functioning. However, the pH eventually returned to its usual level.