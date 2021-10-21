Elizabeth II forced to ease off: what is the Queen of England suffering from?

Forced to cancel her trip to Northern Ireland, Elizabeth II decided to follow the advice of her doctors and stay in Windsor to rest. But what is the queen suffering from?

In 70 years of reign, rare have been the times that Elizabeth II has canceled an official trip. Yet on Wednesday October 20, it was reluctantly that the Queen ultimately decided not to travel to Northern Ireland, a long-planned move that she chose not to honor, and on the advice of her doctor. From the top of her 95 years, she was thus forced to rest, until further notice, such a long trip not being reasonable according to her doctor in view of her age. If it has nothing to do with Covid-19, it would seem according to The Mirror that what Elizabeth II suffers from is a common illness in the fall, when the temperature changes.

A source told the tabloid that the queen had shown “slight signs of a seasonal cold“, and, although vaccinated, was also tested for Covid-19 to definitively rule out the virus hypothesis. A negative result, to the great relief of the royal family, but also of the queen herself, who should be able to quickly resume her official commitments. On November 1, she will also be expected in Scotland, she who in the meantime is resting, occasionally taking a breath of fresh air, she who was seen during a walk in Windsor with her dogs.

Elizabeth II doesn’t want her age to define her

It is with great disappointment that Elizabeth II decided to submit to the advice of her doctors, she who seemed to be in good enough shape in recent days to organize a little party with Prince Charles, as well as Prince William. But obviously, while his doctors advised him to give up one of his little pleasures daily for her health, she also had to give up traveling because of her age. A blow for Elizabeth II, who at the height of her 95 years refuses to be defined on the basis of this criterion. So much so that she has recently refused the price of “Oldie of the year”, that is “senior citizen of the year”. “Her Majesty thinks you’re the age you feel. And by that definition, the Queen doesn’t think she meets the magazine’s criteria or is in a position to receive this award which she hopes will be awarded to a more suitable candidate “, had entrusted his advisers. The tone is set.

