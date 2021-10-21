Elizabeth II ill: we finally know what the queen is suffering from, at forced rest

The health of Queen Elizabeth II has recently been at the heart of the British news. Because, on October 19, 2021, the widow of Prince Philip was supposed to go to Northern Ireland. An official trip that she unfortunately had to cancel since, according to the spokesperson for Buckingham Palace, the latter felt “a bit tired“. An illness which therefore obliged His Majesty to have a very strict rest, for the sake of his health.

From the words of the Mirror, this Wednesday, October 20, once auscultated by doctors, the Queen of England would have “show mild signs of a seasonal cold“Also tested for the coronavirus, Elizabeth II – although vaccinated – took a test to rule out any hypothesis of a contraction of the virus. A test which, according to the magazine, was negative.





A very monitored state of health

Besides her imposed rest, the grandmother of Prince William and Prince Harry still has a heavy schedule on the horizon. Still according to the Mirror, the latter is expected on November 1 in Glasgow (Scotland) to attend the Cop26 climate change conference. His appointments for next week are also maintained. But to carry out his commitments, Joe Little – editor-in-chief of the magazine Majesty -, told the media that relatives of the queen have adopted a “careful view“about the next few days. Not to mention that the Queen’s fall schedule had been”more loaded than expected“, and that last minute cancellations would be”inevitable“.

However, the Queen’s health already appears to be improving. A royal source even told the magazine that the latter was seen Wednesday morning walking around the Windsor area and enjoying walking her dogs.