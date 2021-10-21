Emiliano Sala case, overwhelming revelations

The third day of the trial of Emiliano Sala’s plane crash in 2019 confirmed that the pilot of the small plane that was to take the FC Nantes striker to Cardiff should never have had this responsibility.

The owner of the plane had indeed been warned twice that pilot David Ibbotson had committed civil aviation offenses. Fay Keely, who owns the aircraft, had therefore clearly informed the aircraft operator to no longer use this pilot. But David Henderson, who manages the use of this plane, ignored it, and promised the pilot a large sum to bring Emiliano Sala back to Cardiff so that he completed his transfer.

A risky maneuver at high speed

But in difficult conditions, the pilot attempted a delicate maneuver to regain control of his aircraft. A maneuver intended to fly on sight and carried out at too high a speed. The crash that followed was fatal to both men. David Henderson initially pleaded guilty to the charge of transporting a passage without authorization. He will also have to respond to the way in which he delegated this flight which he had to perform, and which he therefore delegated to an unsavory pilot. David Ibbotson did not have a commercial pilot’s license, was not competent to fly at night and his qualification for this type of aircraft had expired.





The owner of the Piper Malibu aboard which Sala was killed, had asked Henderson to stop calling David Ibbotson after alerts received from the aviation body. “A little later, I learned that he had asked Ibbotson to transport my sister” pic.twitter.com/e3FMg4i55o – Kate Stent (@ KateStent1) October 20, 2021

SMS exchanges were unveiled at the court, before and after the crash. Before, the manager of the plane had asked Ibbotson to take charge of this flight without telling anyone to make a nice sum of money. Afterwards, he warned everyone to remain silent because an investigation was bound to be carried out, and that this could lead the authorities to discover the way he was working. Revelations that froze the court, for which only financial interest prevailed, to the detriment of qualifications and basic safety rules. The trial is due to last ten more days.