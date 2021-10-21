EnjoyPhoenix “relapsed for two months”: the last secrets of the youtubeuse

The influencer EnjoyPhoenix has returned publicly to her problems of “eating disorders”. A pathology from which she has been suffering for several years.

26-year-old influencer Marie Lopez, real name, revealed in a question-and-answer session on Instagram that she suffers from eating disorders. EnjoyPhoenix, always very honest with its audience, confided in its subscribers.

“I have had a relapse for 2 months”

One of her fans asked her: “Where are you at TCA level without indiscretion?”. The YouTuber quickly answered frankly: “I have been trying to avoid this question for some time because to be honest, I have had a relapse for about 2 months …”.

I’m doing all I can to make it through again and I know I’m gonna make it



Touched deeply by this pathology, she returned to her fight. “I thought it was far behind me but unfortunately a lot of events trigger defense mechanisms in me, including the TCA … All that to say that this shit has not decided to let go of me, and I In spite of struggling sometimes it comes back full blast without my noticing it and it’s already too late. In short, no need to elaborate, I’m doing everything I can to get out of it again and I know that I’m going to get there, but each trigger I see brings me back to the lowest each time … “, she testifies on Instagram.

In May 2019, EnjoyPhoenix had already confided in her severe “hormonal acne” attacks. “Acne is not a choice. Nobody chooses to have it. Nobody realizes what it feels like not to want to cross your face in the mirror anymore,” she explained in a post.