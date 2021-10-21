Epidemics, food insecurity, heat waves … A report from the “Lancet” warns of the effects of global warming on health

What will the post-Covid-19 world look like in terms of climate and health? The sixth annual “Countdown” (in English) of the scientific journal The Lancet, published Thursday, October 21, alert on the need to urgently take the turn of the ecological transition in order to “tackle global health inequalities and build a sustainable future”. Its authors, researchers from 38 academic institutions and United Nations agencies, urge governments to further integrate the fight against climate change into their post-pandemic recovery plans.

Ten days before COP26, seen as the last chance meeting to change the trajectory of greenhouse gas emissions, the report reviews 44 indicators, many of which are in the red. “They paint a grim outlook: global inequalities are increasing and the evolution of the situation results in a deterioration of all health parameters”, point The Lancet. Here is what to remember from this new alarm signal emitted by the scientific world.

Humans increasingly exposed to epidemics

While the planet is not done with Covid-19, which broke out at the end of 2019 in China, the report insists that climate change and its factors are creating ideal conditions for the transmission of infectious diseases. Enough to wipe out decades of progress in the fight against diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika virus, malaria and cholera.

“Climate change is here and we are already seeing it affecting human health around the world.” Professor Anthony Costello, Executive Director of the “Lancet” Countdown in a press release

The coasts of northern Europe and the United States are also becoming increasingly favorable environments for bacteria that cause gastroenteritis, serious wound infections and septicemia, the authors note.

An increased risk of drought, fires and lack of food

Climate change and rising temperatures have other health consequences: in 2020, adults over 65 were affected by an additional 3.1 billion days * of exposure to heatwaves more than the annual average for the period 1986-2005, according to the report. Chinese, Indian, American, Japanese and Indonesian seniors were the most affected. In the same year, up to 19% of the world’s land surface was affected by extreme drought in any given month, a value that did not exceed 13% between 1950 and 1999.

This multiplication of drought episodes increases the risk of forest fires and exposure to pollutants. It also threatens access to water, sanitation and food security. Rising temperatures shorten the period during which plants reach maturity, resulting in lower yields. The potential crop yield has decreased by 6% for maize, 3% for wheat and 1.8% for rice compared to the levels recorded between 1981 and 2010. Almost 70% of coastal countries (95 out of 136 analyzed) also observe an increase in the temperature of their territorial waters. A threat to marine food security in these countries.

Stimulus plans that are not going in the right direction

According to the report’s authors, many post-Covid-19 stimulus packages are not compatible with the Paris agreement, which aims to limit global warming to less than 2 ° C above pre-industrial level, and ideally 1.5 ° C. “It is estimated that less than one in five dollars spent on the Covid stimulus will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the overall impact is likely to be negative. We are recovering from a health crisis in a way that puts our health in danger “, deplores Marina Romanello, biochemist and research director at Lancet Countdown.





The report also shows that despite the Covid crisis, health systems are poorly prepared for current and future climate-induced health shocks. According to the 2021 WHO Health and Climate Change Survey, only 45 out of 91 countries reported having carried out a health risk assessment and adaptation to climate change, a similar proportion to 2018. Of these 91 countries , 69% say that financial aspects prevent them from implementing a strategy. At the World level, “Climate change adaptation funding for health systems represents only 0.3% of total climate change adaptation funding”, encrypt the authors.

Like the world’s inability to insure “fair access” to Covid-19 vaccines, report data reveals similar inequalities in the global response to climate change: countries with the Human Development Index (which measures several criteria such as GDP per capita, life expectancy and level of education) lowest, who are often the least responsible for increasing greenhouse gas emissions, are struggling to adapt to climate change.

A pivotal moment which represents a “historic opportunity”

While countries are currently committing trillions of dollars to jumpstart their economies affected by the pandemic, the report urges political leaders and policymakers to use this public spending to reduce health inequalities in the face of climate change. “This pivotal moment of economic recovery represents a historic opportunity to guarantee the health of current and future generations”, write the authors.

Pointing to the fact that a stimulus based on fossil fuels will only achieve limited and short-term economic objectives and will further worsen the situation, they recommend encouraging a green recovery by creating new jobs linked to the climate transition. . “The good news is that the tremendous efforts countries are making to revive their economies after the pandemic can be directed to respond simultaneously to climate change and Covid. We have a choice.”, says Anthony Costello, professor at theUniversity College London and Executive Director of Lancet Countdown.

“There is a particularly urgent need to strengthen health services in low- and middle-income countries… However, the future is not necessarily hopeless.” “The Lancet” in his editorial

“The report Lancet Countdown shows us how threatened our health is. It also shows us how much we can gain by taking ambitious climate action: cleaner air, lower healthcare costs and a healthier and fairer society., observes Maria Neira, director of the health and environment department of the WHO. The health case for climate action has never been clearer; what are we waiting for? ”

* This figure is obtained by multiplying the number of people affected by the number of heatwave days.