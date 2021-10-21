https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211021/erdogan-promet-de-repondre-a-damas-par-les-armes-les-plus-lourdes-a-idlib-1052262618.html

Erdogan vows to respond to Damascus with “heaviest weapons” in Idlib

Erdogan vows to respond to Damascus with “heaviest weapons” in Idlib

If Damascus demands that Turkey leave the governorate of Idlib, Recep Tayyip Erdogan assures that his country will not submit to it and that he is ready to resort to … 21.10.2021

Asked by journalists about the operation his country is carrying out in the Syrian governorate of Idlib, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday, October 21 that it would continue. informed this Thursday, referring to its sources, that Turkey has routed to Idlib “to support terrorist networks” a convoy of 31 military vehicles loaded with logistics equipment, ammunition and weapons. The agency specifies that among those These include “quality weapons, including anti-armor thermal launchers manufactured by NATO, and various anti-aircraft systems with the aim of hampering the operations of the Syrian Arab Army.” Warning from Damascus On September 27, in At the opening of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Meqdad demanded that Turkey “withdraw its troops from Syrian territory without any preconditions”. He accused Ankara “of not having fulfilled its obligations under the agreement on the creation of a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria”. According to him, “the governorate of Idlib has become an incubator for terrorists”. A situation “which cannot last indefinitely” because Syria “is determined to complete the defeat of terrorist gangs in its territory.” The last bastion of terrorists Since the government army took over the governorate of Daraa in September, Idlib is the only region of Syria of which a significant part remains in the hands of the jihadists. In accordance with an agreement reached in 2017 by Russia, Iran and Turkey, four de-escalation zones were set up in Syria, including that of Idlib, yet the situation in Idlib deteriorated at the end of February 2020, when terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Cham group (formerly known as the Front al-Nosra *) attacked Syrian government forces. Damascus responded with strikes, in which 36 Turkish soldiers were shot, according to Ankara. These soldiers were among the terrorists, according to the Russian Defense. In March, the Presidents of Turkey and Russia agreed on the establishment of a ceasefire from March 6 and the establishment of a security corridor around the road which connects Aleppo to the coastal governorate of Latakia (M4), as well as to the sending on the ground of additional Turkish forces on consultation with Russia.

Yassine Batal Erdogan the NATO puppet the shame of Islam is him 7

Swallows45 Ottoman doggie of the american eagle … 4

Syria

Turkey

idlib

2021

