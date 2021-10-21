

EUROFINS FALLS, ANNUAL EBITDA FORECAST DISAPPOINTS

(Rentiers) – The group of scientific laboratories Eurofins is down sharply on Thursday on the Paris Bourse, the lack of an increase in the annual forecast for EBITDA constituting a disappointment despite a net increase in turnover for the third trimester.

At 10:39 am, the Eurofins share fell 5.37% to 105.96 euros, showing by far the biggest drop in the CAC 40.





Eurofins, which made its entry last month in the flagship index of the Paris Bourse, reported Thursday a 14.6% increase in its turnover for the third quarter, to 1 , 63 billion euros.

The group raised its revenue forecast to 6.35 billion euros for 2021, against 6.15 billion previously expected, but has not revised its objective of EBITDA or free cash flow for the fiscal year 2021.

Eurofins explained that it is working to maintain a large capacity for COVID-19 testing, which is labor intensive, even as the actual volume and geographic distribution of testing is uncertain.

“The lack of improvement in EBITDA means that the consensus on EPS (earnings per share) seems high,” noted analysts at Jefferies in a note.

(Sudip Kar Gupta and Valentine Baldassari report, edited by Blandine Hénault)