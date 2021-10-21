Europa League Conference – Rennes wins on the lawn of NS Mura (1-2) and takes the lead of its group

A small victory but a big blow for Stade Rennais. Traveling on the lawn of NS Mura, little thumb of the competition, the Breton club won (1-2) during the 3rd day of the group stage of the Europa Conference League, thanks to goals from Serhou Guirassy and Gaëtan Laborde. What to take the head of group G, since Tottenham lost at the same time on the side of Arnhem, against the Vitesse (1-0). The Rouge et Noir are one point ahead of the Dutch at the halfway point, when they will receive the Slovenian squad on November 4th. An excellent operation.

Seven points on the clock before facing the smallest team in the competition for a second time in a row: Rennes came very close to qualifying on Thursday evening. Everything was not perfect, from the soft ground to the way, uneven in this meeting. But Bruno Genesio’s men provided the essentials in a first act much more lively than the second.

After a crossbar from Hamari Traoré in the 6th minute of play, the Rouge et Noir were quick to open the scoring: Serhou Guirassy obtained a penalty which he himself transformed without trembling, to become the best scorer for his club in the European Cups (0-1, 17th). But the Bretons played to scare each other. In the wake of this goal supposed to be liberating, Mitja Lotric launched a first warning by just missing the frame (18th). Two minutes later, he set the sights to adjust Alfred Gomis with a strike from the right, sanctioning a pressing and an opposing defensive alignment badly regulated (1-1, 20th).





Laborde continues its momentum

After a few minutes of hesitation, it was not until the very end of this first act to see Gaëtan Laborde surf on his current excellent form, and fox a shot from Baptiste Santamaria pushed back to his feet by Matko Obradovic (1-2, 41st ). Once the essentials are assured, straightforward situations have become very rare. Only Loum Tchaouna (67th) and Martin Terrier (86th), both entered during the match, really brought the danger back from the locker room.

It is even the Slovenian Amadej Marosa who could have had the last word, at the very end of the game, on the only shot on target from his team in the second half (93rd). But Gomis avoided the cold snap, while Maximilian Wittek had surprised Tottenham a few minutes earlier in the other meeting. A third away success in its European history and first place in its group: this trip to Maribor was worth it for Rennes.

