Europa League – Lazio Rome – Olympique de Marseille: OM continues a third draw (0-0)

A dominated first half, an end to the game to suffer. In a Europa League where they fail to convert their opportunities into goals, the Marseillais once again pulled off a draw (0-0), Thursday, on the lawn of Lazio Rome, on behalf of the 3rd day of the group E. Despite the increased efforts of Cengiz Ünder, OM leave with a point from Rome and remain third in their pool, one point behind Galatasaray’s first place, before their match against Lokomotiv Moscow.

At the end of the meeting, William Saliba was not harboring illusions: “Now we have to win the last three matches“. A clear finding while the Marseillais could have left the Italian capital with a larger nest egg. Because for the first association between Cengiz Ünder and Arkadiusz Milik, the opening of the scoring occurred on several occasions for both men, especially in the first period.

After a first fuse lit by Mattéo Guendouzi on a strike lacking power, the Turkish rookie of OM was illustrated from the quarter of an hour of play, with a volley on a pass from Pol Lirola, too removed for to find the framework but which perfectly set the tone. Six minutes later, it was Milik’s turn to graze the right post on a pivot cross shot.

Reaction Lazio

A start to the match in the image of the first Marseille period, offensive, in control (more than 60% possession) and punctuated by many opportunities for Ünder, the real spearhead of the Marseille attack in front of a very well organized block. Because opposite, Lazio, 5th in Serie A, found no solution. Until returning from the locker room …





In front of an audience not exceeding the 10,000 spectator mark, the Italian stagnation of the first act, symbolized by the three offside Ciro Immobile in a row, ended after the first 45 minutes. Reinvigorated, the Roman block returned with a much higher position on the ground, and Immobile finally stood out. Close to scoring on a block in the 52nd minute, the Lazio striker found the net seven minutes later, before an offside canceled out the converted opportunity.

Despite the drop in tension of OM in the second act, and the efforts of the Romans at the end of the match, this duel finally relatively balanced ended with a rather logical draw. Jorge Sampaoli can however thank his goalkeeper Pau Lopez, author of two precious parades in the final minutes which allow OM to maintain a hope of direct qualification in the knockout stages of C3.

It will be necessary for that to seize the first place of the hen. It starts with a victory to be obtained in two weeks against these same Laziale. But for the moment, Marseille’s heads are turned to THE big event of the week, the Classic, on Sunday, against Paris Saint-Germain.

